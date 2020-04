Petaluma Bounty Farm selling thousands of plants

Petaluma Bounty Farm’s plant sale, the program’s biggest annual fundraiser, is moving online this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The week-long online plant sale starts April 26 at 9 a.m. Visit the Petaluma Bounty website for a list of more than 4,000 plants in 150 varieties.

To maintain social distancing, the Bounty is offering pre-scheduled pickups of all plants. CalFresh customers receive at 50% discount on edible plants.