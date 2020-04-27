How Sonoma County residents are managing financial pain during coronavirus shutdowns

Michael Hunter saw the layoffs coming. So a few weeks before the winery cook and the rest of the hourly staff at Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma were let go last month, he took a close look at his budget.

Hunter found he spends about $1,000 — close to half his monthly income — on fixed expenses including rent, auto insurance and car payments. He also identified the things he could live without, including his Amazon Prime and Netflix DVD subscriptions, which he canceled after getting laid off.

Facing the possibility of months without work, he’s drastically cut back his spending.

“I remind myself not to buy anything extravagant when I go shopping,” he said. “And I don’t drive anywhere unless absolutely necessary, to save on gas.”

As Sonoma County residents grapple with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, people of all economic backgrounds are being forced to make tough financial decisions. Some are restructuring their mortgages or dipping into their retirement savings. Others are putting off paying bills to help buy groceries or turning to friends and family members to ask for help. Many are relying on unemployment insurance or government loans for small businesses, but are often frustrated dealing with the layers of bureaucracy to obtain aid.

The sheer number of job losses has been staggering. One in 10 workers in Sonoma County — nearly 25,000 people — filed applications for unemployment benefits last month. Nationwide, that figure has grown to over 26 million, overwhelming many state employment offices.

Financial markets, meanwhile, have seen record losses. On March 23, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 37% below its all-time high in February, wiping out recent gains in many workers’ retirement funds. Stocks have since regained some of that ground, but bond yields continue to fall as many investors flock to traditional safe assets.

Hunter doesn’t expect to need to tap his employer retirement account now that he’s receiving unemployment checks, which make up about three-quarters of his normal income. He also received his outstanding sick and vacation pay on top of his $1,200 stimulus check through the CARES act passed last month.

While he was working, Hunter made a point of putting $200 from each paycheck into his savings, which he will start spending if he doesn’t return to work soon.

“It can keep me going for a few months, but it’s not going to be indefinite,” he said.

Many living paycheck to paycheck don’t have that same security. According to a much-cited 2018 survey by the Federal Reserve, 40% of Americans aren’t equipped to a cover an unexpected expense of $400.

One of them is Martin Hernandez of western Sonoma County. He missed out on about three weeks of pay after the cannabis cultivation company he works for temporarily closed due to coronavirus safety concerns. During that time, he skipped paying rent and instead used his last paycheck on groceries for his wife and two kids. His parents in Arizona also pitched in $110.

“That little bit of money for food really helped a lot,” he said.

Hernandez is relieved to be back at work, but he is still in a financial hole and counting on unemployment insurance for the missed paychecks. The problem is his application for benefits was denied because he wasn’t actively looking for work. Hernandez says he was just following county shelter-in-place orders and didn’t want to put his wife, who has a compromised immune system, at risk.