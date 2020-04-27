Thousands flock to closed Sonoma Coast, where rangers give them the talk, and some the ticket

The state park rangers and other authorities pitching in to help enforce beach closures along the Sonoma Coast are mostly telling visitors what they already knew before they got there: All the parks are closed.

But that knowledge hasn’t dissuaded thousands of people from heading to the seashore since late March, when social distancing fails at California parks, particularly on the North Coast, prompted public officials to shut down access to parks and beaches around the state.

For some, it’s enough to get away from home and stop on the side of the road to catch a glimpse of the ocean and the open sky, and breathe in the cool, salty air after days or weeks cooped up at home, even if it’s technically nonessential travel.

But many, given a chance — even moment unobserved or a space large enough to slide their vehicle between barricades — have just ignored the flashing “park closed” signs on the highway and hit the beach or a trail, coronavirus rules be damned.

That’s what Sonoma Coast State Park personnel are finding after more than five weeks under never-before shelter-in-place orders designed to contain the spread of global pandemic.

By Sunday, they had issued more than 5,200 verbal warnings for violations of the shutdown since March 28, flushing people out of turnouts and chasing them from parking lots.

They’ve also written 214 parking citations and 20 more serious citations that will require the offenders to appear in court. Many of the ticket recipients are from outside the region.

“Where you would think our work load would go down because of the shelter-in-place order, it’s almost the opposite,” said Supervising Ranger Tim Murphy, who provided the statistics. “Our workload has increased for this time of the season for us, and, you know, verbal warnings and everything are through the roof.”

Warm, sunny weather over the past week has only increased the lure of the coast, park personnel said, converging with what’s coming to be known across the nation as “quarantine fatigue,” a phrase suddenly in the vernacular, now that most communities are well past a month into stay-at home orders. This week will mark Sonoma County’s sixth, with an mid-week extension on the shelter order widely expected to prolong social distancing and other measures well past the current May 3 expiration.

Saturday, a summerlike weekend day, “was probably the biggest turnout yet as far as this whole thing goes,” said Murphy’s counterpart, Supervising Ranger Damien Jones.

Almost everyone he encountered, said simply, “I just had to get out,” he said.

The story has been similar around the state, with masses of people congregating where beaches and parks have been open and despite warnings from state and local park officials to be wary, given the natural desire to be outside enjoying beautiful weather.

For the most part, Sonoma Coast State Park authorities are trying to be understanding. Everyone is under stress, they acknowledged, so they’re trying to be less punitive, more educational in their approach.

“Generally, if we can find the people and talk to them and give them our speech and concept behind the whole thing, and why this is going on, it usually suffices,” Jones said.

But sometimes, people leave their vehicles and take off, and the only thing to do is write a ticket. And sometimes, the behavior is more egregious, the offenders more elusive.