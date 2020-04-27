Subscribe

County basks in record heat

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2020, 8:55AM

The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport tied a record set in 2004 with a high of 88 degrees on Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

Temperatures reached 87 in downtown Santa Rosa, where the mercury rose to 94 degrees on April 25, 1926, Dykema said.

Saturday’s warm weather tempted a handful of families to the outdoors, drawing a few dozen people to both the private Hacienda Beach and public Sunset Beach along the Russian River on Saturday afternoon.

While many of the groups appeared to be practicing social distancing keeping at least 6 feet of space between each other, Sonoma County’s public health orders ban nonessential trips as well as access to public parks in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Parking lots at the beaches were closed.

Cooler weather is expected in Santa Rosa on Sunday, with the daily high forecast at 79 degrees. Temperatures will stay about the same on Monday before warming up slightly on Tuesday, Dykema said.

Staff Photographer Kent Porter contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised to note that Hacienda Beach is on privately owned land.

