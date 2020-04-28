Sonoma County supervisors seek to reclaim leadership of coronavirus crisis as pressure mounts over shutdown

Sonoma County supervisors in the first month of the coronavirus crisis leaned heavily on public health authorities to devise and direct the county’s response, which took shape in an unprecedented shelter-at-home order that shut down much of the local economy and civic life.

Now, six weeks into that new reality, amid a growing push from business interests and constituents for relaxed coronavirus rules, supervisors have increasingly sought to reclaim some of that leadership, helping to shape new guidance from the county’s top health official this week that would partially reopen parks and reboot portions of the economy, according to interviews with board members and other top county officials.

They’ve exerted their influence behind the scenes in individual calls with Sundari Mase, the county health officer, according to board members, as well as in virtual public meetings over the past two weeks.

County supervisors stopped short of saying they’ve pressured Mase into adjusting her orders while taking some credit for the anticipated revisions, which are expected to reshape the local rules to match those imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think the board is showing leadership,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin. “We’re five to six weeks in. We’re hearing about the economic impacts damaging our community. It is our role to offer suggestions on how we prioritize.”

Board members’ new posture has been spurred in part by lobbying efforts from high-profile winemakers, developers and restaurateurs, among others, who are urging a more flexible way forward as evidence grows that Bay Area shelter orders have helped curb the virus’s spread. In Sonoma County, home to about 500,000, it has infected more than 220 people and killed two residents.

Mase herself has said that social distancing, home isolation and closer surveillance has succeeded in slowing the spread. And supervisors — while quick to acknowledge her final say on the matter — stress that they want new rules that recognize conditions on the ground have changed.

“You can literally see the curve flatten,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, referencing the county’s online data dashboard. “The active cases have more or less plateaued. People are looking at that and they’re asking ‘Why aren’t the restrictions being relaxed?’ ”

Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties already have revised their rules to ease hardships on some businesses and allow residents a greater ability to get outside. In Sonoma County, supervisors say they have pushed to make sure a similar move is in store.

“A couple of weeks ago, it was more about following orders,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent. “Now it’s, ‘Are we out of the woods yet?’ There’s a real sense of fear and anxiety and dread setting in.”

Brian Sobel, a local political analyst and former Petaluma councilman, has watched the response play out for local governments across the region. As constituents have grown more anxious and vocal, elected officials, including in Sonoma County, have asserted themselves more clearly in the response.

“It has a natural crumbling when people start getting more and more in financial harm’s way,” he said. “What people want to hear is just some certainty around the decision- making process … I think there’s a worry that some of it’s arbitrary.”

Supervisors said the feedback they are hearing on the shelter order ranges from those who see in it a conspiracy to grab more power for the government, and those who would have the region remain in some type of lockdown for the remainder of the year out of an extreme sense of caution. The middle ground has been occupied by those who recognize that social distancing and a calendar cleared of large events is likely the norm for months to come.