New assistant principal for Petaluma Junior High School

The Petaluma City Schools District has hired Danna Rocca to be new assistant principal at Petaluma Junior High School. She will assume her duties July 1.

Rocca is a veteran teacher with more than 25 years of experience, and has been with Petaluma City Schools for the last 10 years. She has spent the majority of her time with Petaluma City Schools teaching at the Sixth Grade Charter Academy. Rocca has also been a teacher at Petaluma Junior High and a Teacher on Special Assignment in the Technology Department.

Rocca brings a strong sense of leadership to Petaluma Junior High. She has served as department chair of the Social Science Department and English Department at Sixth Grade Academy for the past 10 years. She has also served on the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee as well as the K-12 Curriculum Development Committee.

She is currently a coordinator for the districtwide Innovation Showcase and Five Minute Film Festival and a facilitator at the North Coast School of Education, helping new teachers clear their credentials.

Rocca says her core beliefs include establishing a school culture and educational program conducive to a student learning and socialization. She says she believes that leadership starts with good communication and that it should not just be with staff but also with parents and students.

The selection committee that recommended Rocca was highly impressed with her background in launching an innovative program on the campus of Petaluma Junior High, her positive attitude and willingness to support teachers and students, and her dedication and love for Petaluma Junior High.

Rocca was awarded her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from California State University, Chico and is currently finishing her MA Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. She holds a California Single Subject Teaching Credential from San Francisco State University.