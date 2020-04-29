SRJC, SSU team to offer Virtual Career series

Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University will co-host a Virtual Career Week on May 5, 6 and 7. Events will include online career fairs to give employers, students and alumni a forum to discuss job opportunities, and to network using the Zoom video platform. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each day.

The current shelter-in-place landscape of Sonoma County and across the globe is unfamiliar terrain that has made the job search process more difficult for everyone. SSU’s Career Center is joining forces with SRJC’s Career Hub to help connect students with employers who are currently hiring or who anticipate hiring within the next six months.

At a time when Sonoma County’s economy is strained by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, President Frank Chong said that SRJC and SSU have to find new ways to support students who will soon be entering the workforce.

“From the moment students enroll to the day they begin a career, our goal is to support students wherever they are,” he said. “And right now, they’re sheltering in place. We hope that these virtual career fairs will help students continue to succeed and find rewarding jobs in their chosen field during this challenging time.”

“Now more than ever, during this time of uncertainty, we need to support our graduating students as they enter the next phase in their life’s journey,” said Judy K. Sakaki, president of Sonoma State. “A joint virtual Career Fair between Sonoma State and the Santa Rosa Junior College signals to our community that we are collaboratively working to assist, train and guide our students into the careers that they are passionate about and that our community needs.”

Virtual Career Week will feature 10 career tracks with space for up to five employers per track. Each employer will have a specific date and time when they will host a 75-minute virtual ‘booth.’

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 5

Summer, part-time and remote jobs; STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and health; social service, educations, government.

Wednesday, May 6

Wine, beverage and hospitality; economics; sales and marketing; part-time jobs and other opportunities.

Thursday, May 7

Social services and nonprofit; government; arts and communications; education.

Information on participating employers is available at https://careerhub.santarosa.edu/virtual-career-week and https://career.sonoma.edu/events/virtual-career-week

The event is open to all Sonoma State and Santa Rosa Junior College students and alumni. Participants must register in advance using the links below.

SSU Registration is open at https://career.sonoma.edu/handshake.

SRJC registration is open at https://santarosajuniorcollege.formstack.com/forms/virtual_career_week_registration_form