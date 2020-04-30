High school seniors to miss key traditions

Like her classmates, Petaluma High School senior Monserrat Herrera Martinez has already lived through a few disasters and forced school closures.

So when the shelter-in-place order first began, she likened it to recent wildfires, expecting at most a few weeks of modifications. But she and many other students quickly came to understand that the coronavirus would prove to upend their high school career like nothing they’ve experienced before.

“During the fires, we always knew school would still be there and that we would return,” Herrera Martinez said. “But then when this happened, we realized we wouldn’t be able to go back to school this time.”

Now six weeks in to Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order and the move to virtual instruction, Petaluma’s high schools are looking at canceled, postponed and altered year-end celebrations. Along with the big-ticket events like graduation, prom and grad night, students are also missing out on smaller festivities and traditions that many have been looking forward to since their freshman years.

For Petaluma’s senior class, the coronavirus is also not the first time students have found the daily routine of classroom instruction disrupted.

“This is a unique class,” said Executive Director of the non-profit Petaluma Educational Foundation Maureen Highland. “They started their high school careers during the Tubbs Fire, and now they’re ending their high school career with this.”

The abrupt shift to virtual education came just as high school students were preparing for the typical events and celebrations that mark the rite-of-passage. Many were picking out prom dresses, taking senior portraits, studying for final exams and planning graduation parties.

Herrera Martinez had been planning her own graduation party for the day after the commencement ceremonies, expecting about 100 people, including family from out of town.

She had been waiting until the party to tell extended family and friends that she accepted a place at University of Southern California to study civil engineering. After countless hours of studying, exam preparation and college entrance applications, it was meant to be a time to celebrate and acknowledge her achievements with loved ones.

“I really worked hard these past four years and I was really looking forward to celebrating this with family, partly because I am the first generation to go to college,” Herrera Martinez said.

Instead, Herrera Martinez said she’ll have a quiet celebration at home, forfeiting the grand reveal she had so eagerly planned.

Like Herrera Martinez, Casa Grande senior Andrew Gotshall also pointed to a smaller event other than graduation that he had been looking forward to.

“A lot of my friends and I have been talking about that last day of high school, being totally carefree and walking out of school, like a movie,” Gotshall said. “It’s that moment we have all pictured as the last day of high school. But we were not picturing this.”

When it became clear that classes would not resume and events that punctuate the end of high school would likely be canceled, Petaluma High School senior Zoe Frothinger realized she would be missing more than just a celebration or party.

“With school ending abruptly like this, I feel like there’s people I won’t ever see again, or goodbyes I never had,” Frothinger said. “Rather than just one single event like graduation, I was looking forward to getting that closure at the end of four years.”