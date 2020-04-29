Gov. Newsom: Schools may reopen as soon as July

SACRAMENTO — California classrooms could reopen with modifications as soon as late July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, bringing a new wave of anxiety for parents, teachers and students.

Newsom laid out the possible change, the earliest proposed start date yet, as part of a reopening plan that would allow retailers and manufacturers to restart likely within weeks. Child care and summer schools along with parks, trails and other outdoor spaces may also be allowed to reopen.

No decisions have been made about an early school start, Newsom said, noting that the “learning loss is very real.“ Almost all schools are closed under California’s statewide stay-at-home order, and educators and students have been struggling to adapt to at-home learning.

The state also doesn’t have the power to order districts to reopen; changes will need to be worked out between local districts and teachers unions. Tuesday’s announcement appeared to catch California’s top schools official by surprise, who said in a statement that “we all heard for the first time today the idea of schools reopening as early as July or August.“

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said “some major questions“ still need to be answered. “First and foremost: Can this be done in a way that protects the health and safety of our students, teachers, and school staff?”

Sonoma County Superintendent Steve Herrington was encouraged by the governor’s comments Tuesday. In a statement, he said the governor’s words reflect a “desire that so many of us have to allow students and families a return to some degree of normalcy and make up for lost classroom time.”

But, the decision to reopen would be data-driven and in close consultation with the county Public Health Department.

“Opening school early would require a great degree of planning and coordination,” Herrington said.

Newsom’s remarks surprised officials at the county’s largest district.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura has been working with staff on a plan to reopening the district’s 24 schools, which serve about 16,000 students. But previous messaging from the governor indicated schools would not be reopened by the start of the next school year, she said in an email.

“Just as I have done in the previous fires, floods, smoke, and power shutoffs over the last three years, I will pivot and prepare for what comes our way, keeping the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff at the forefront,” she said.

At the same time California educators grapple with how to reopen, the state’s more than 1,000 school districts are expected to face budget cuts as tax revenue tumbles due to job losses and business closures.

State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond told lawmakers Tuesday that schools need $100 million to purchase 400,000 computers and 290,000 internet hotspots to help “close the divide and maintain access for students.” She said most of California’s 6.2 million students do have access to technology.

A lot of questions remain about the timeline and structure for schools that reopen, decisions that will be made district-by-district. Many districts already start the school year in August.

Whatever the timeline, school will likely look radically different, officials say.

Among the scenarios Newsom has previously raised: staggered start times to limit the number of students in a school at one time; changes to recess, lunch and other group gatherings; and a hybrid of classroom and online learning.