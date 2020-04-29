Sonoma County’s emergency restrictions suppressed spread of the coronavirus

Sonoma County’s strict public health emergency restrictions appear to have squashed a much-feared surge of COVID-19 cases, allowing the county to slowly begin reopening the community while continuing aggressive tracking of infected patients and expanded testing still weeks from full implementation.

That was the key finding of the second batch of computer modeling projections of the local outbreak, prepared for the county by Imperial College London and released Tuesday. Earlier dire predictions that up to 1,500 local infected residents could require hospital care at once when the virus peaked in late May or early June underestimated the effectiveness of the county’s dramatic actions to keep the new coronavirus in check.

The county’s unprecedented March 18 stay-home order and related public health measures have had a far greater effect reducing spread of the coronavirus than previously expected, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors during a presentation of the fresh modeling.

Once her shelter-in-place directive is relaxed incrementally — starting Wednesday with the reopening of Sonoma County parks — ramped up testing underway and ongoing virus tracking could push back a year the potential for a smaller spike of local infections, while keeping the number of people hospitalized with the infectious disease within the ability of county hospitals to treat them, Mase said the modeling shows.

“Over time, we’ve had about 22 hospitalizations,” she told the supervisors on Tuesday, speaking about the period since the first local case emerged March 2. “But at any given time, we have fortunately only had a few hospitalizations, between two and four people in the hospital at any given time.”

Blocking the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has cost thousands of county residents their jobs and many companies are struggling to survive. Now begins the equally difficult task for county elected leaders, health officials and the business community to strike a prudent balance between maintaining the public health against the reduced virus risk, while reviving a local economy that in just two months went from vibrancy to brink of recession. The complicated nature of what comes next for a county lashed by personal and economic carnage was on display during Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting.

The new modeling, Mase said, indicates the county’s intensive tracing of close contacts of infected people and a much broader testing program in the coming weeks intended to test up to 800 people daily would help continue to flatten the viral curve, potentially keeping peak hospitalizations next year below 500 patients. That apex in local COVID-19 cases might not occur until summer 2021, according to the new modeling.

Last month, county and hospital officials coordinated efforts to add hundreds of beds to bolster area hospitals, which have nearly 700 beds, to prevent a surge in patients that would overwhelm the county’s health care system. That surge didn’t materialize because Mase said the latest modeling showed that local pandemic-related restrictions have reduced the estimated rate of spread of the pathogen by 75%. Previous modeling by Imperial College assumed the county’s move to close most businesses and order people to largely stay home would reduce that infection rate by half.

According to Imperial College, its first modeling “adopted conservative assumptions in the absence of data” and was not intended to predict what would happen. It said the initial report was aimed at estimating the “minimum level of effectiveness that (shelter-in-place) would need to achieve to prevent overwhelming capacity in Sonoma County’s hospitals.”