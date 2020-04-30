Sonoma County health officials expected to relax public, business restrictions by Friday

Sonoma County’s top public health official is expected to continue gradually reopening the community with a new directive by the end of the week that will enable at least a handful of business sectors to resume operations, a county official said.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, allowed area parks to reopen Wednesday, the first step in relaxing her unprecedented stay-home order March 18 that computer modeling showed Tuesday has curtailed the outbreak of the coronavirus and thwarted a surge of county residents from being infected by the pathogen that has devastated world health and economic stability.

In Sonoma County, thousands of people have lost their jobs and many small businesses are in severe financial distress. With the community’s virus threat greatly reduced, county elected leaders and health officials are under increasing pressure to ease the economic pain with a definitive plan to restart soon as much local business and industry as safely possible.

Mase’s loosened public health rules will allow: all residential construction; retail sales at plant nurseries and florists; landscaping and gardening work to restart; and real estate showings, county spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque said Wednesday. Employees of these businesses, along with essential workers that weren’t interrupted by the health officer’s mid-March restrictions, will have to continue complying with social distancing and face-covering requirements in place to limit the number of people exposed to the new coronavirus.

Mase indicated Wednesday her updated rules still were being refined and likely would include more easing than what already was disclosed.

“We’ll be looking at a few other areas, too,” she said. “We’re going to have to wait until we get that order out (to the public), then we can speak to all of them.”

The health officer declined to elaborate on how she incorporates economic and other factors into her decisions about loosening restrictions.

Mase and other county officials also were tight-lipped Wednesday about how long a new public health order would require people to stay at home apart from besides essential work, errands and limited recreation. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide public health emergency directive has no end date.

On Wednesday, a group of other Bay Area counties announced some loosening of restrictions, while maintaining social distancing protocols through May 31. All construction will be permitted and activities such as golf, tennis and gardening also will be allowed in those six counties. The directives apply to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Marin counties plus the city of Berkeley.

As expected, Mase did announce Wednesday mass gatherings, such as fairs, concerts and sporting events, will be prohibited in the county through Labor Day. She urged event organizers planning anything from large weddings and funerals to public events like fairs to not go forward.

“I don’t want people to spend a lot of resources and time planning events and then have to cancel them,” Mase said.

Regarding small gatherings, she declined to elaborate on whether the county will issue restrictions, saying that will “depend on what happens with our data.”

Mase and her public health team will be keeping a close eye on local virus case data to determine whether allowing more community activities and certain companies to restart operations exposes more people to COVID-19.

Fresh computer modeling prepared for the county by Imperial College London and released Tuesday showed isolating people at home and severely limiting business operations has dramatically suppressed transmission of the coronavirus across the county and kept the number of infected residents needing hospital care to 22 since early March when the virus emerged here.