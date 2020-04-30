Subscribe

Sonoma Media Investments secures $3.4 million federal coronavirus aid loan

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2020, 4:39PM

Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat, has secured a $3.4 million federal loan that will avert layoffs at the North Bay media company as it grapples with unprecedented losses of advertising and event revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency loan, part of a larger coronavirus relief program for small businesses, will be used to pay salaries, rent and utility bills at SMI publications, including The Press Democrat, Sonoma Index-Tribune, Petaluma Argus-Courier, North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma and Spirited magazines and La Prensa Sonoma.

“Quite honestly it means the difference between massive layoffs and furloughs, which would then result in a significant reduction in local news reporting and probably a reduction in the home delivery of the printed paper,” said Steve Falk, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments and publisher of The Press Democrat.

The loans come at a critical time for newspapers, which are hemorrhaging money amid the single-largest jolt to the industry since the Great Recession in 2008. The New York Times estimated that 33,000 news media employees have been laid off, furloughed or had their pay reduced since the arrival of the coronavirus. At least 10 newspapers in California have halted their print editions altogether.

Like many newspaper companies, Sonoma Media Investments has experienced a sudden and sharp drop in income as shuttered businesses cancel their advertising. The company’s event business, another key source of revenue, has evaporated after a ban on public gatherings forced the postponement or cancellation of its marquee Women in Conversation lecture series and North Coast Wine Challenge.

Revenues are expected to decline by $5 million this year, Falk said. In March and April alone, advertising losses totaled $500,000 and $700,000, respectively, and Falk said he expects the company will continue to suffer steep ad revenue declines, including $800,000 in May, $750,000 in June, and an average of $500,000 per month through November.

“The advertising losses are just staggering,” Falk said.

Sonoma Media Investments, which employs 275 people, has cut pay for salaried workers, including editors, by 15% and reduced some hourly workers to 30 hours per week. Reporters, photographers and copy editors have been shielded from layoffs and pay cuts.

But Falk said those cuts would have come without the loan.

“There’s no doubt,” he said.

The federal loans do not have to be repaid if borrowers use most of the money to retain or rehire staff within 60 days, with allowances for some of the money to be spent on non-payroll expenses, including rent.

The pandemic and its impact on the economy has threatened the survival of newspapers across the country. In California, publications are facing 50% to 70% drop-offs in advertising, said Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California News Publishers Association, citing a recent survey.

“For a small newspaper operating on a thin margin, that’s going to be the difference between surviving and closing the doors,” Ewert said.

Many newspapers have responded by cutting their newsrooms. Derek Moore, president of the Pacific Media Workers Guild, which represents journalists at a dozen newspapers from Northern California to Hawaii, said 45 journalists have been furloughed and five laid off in newsrooms represented by the union.

“The current situation represents a real crisis in the Bay Area news industry,” said Moore, a former Press Democrat reporter. “It’s also bad news for communities, which, now more than ever, need fact-based and potentially life-saving information.”

The losses come amid soaring demand for the content produced by local news organizations. Digital subscriptions to The Press Democrat’s online news report and e-edition have climbed 37.5% since January, to 11,060, and now account for a quarter of the newspaper’s more than 43,000 subscribers.

“I never thought I’d find myself in the position of running a media company that is now one of the fastest growing in Northern California without any advertising revenue,” Falk said.

The Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is an attempt to staunch job losses and stabilize the economy by pumping $659 billion into small businesses in two rounds of loans. But demand has overwhelmed lenders. Just 5.7% of small businesses in the country, and 2.8% in California, have received one of the emergency loans.

Sonoma Media Investments’ $3.4 million loan was awarded in the first of two rounds of lending. It was processed by Exchange Bank and the money was released on Wednesday.

Many newspapers do not qualify for the forgivable loans because they are part of larger companies with a chain of publications, placing them above the 500-employee threshold for the SBA loans. At least 80% of the U.S. newspaper industry, by circulation, is ineligible for the loans, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from the Alliance for Audited Media.

Advocates for newspaper journalism have made a push for a newspaper-centered stimulus, as well as for greater flexibility in which newspapers qualify for the crucial loans.

Rick Edmonds, media business analyst for Poynter, a news industry nonprofit, couldn’t predict the outcome of either effort, but he called the loans important for journalism.

“I think it’s a real plus,” he said. “I think a strong local news scene is critically helpful to the community, you might say now more than ever.”

Falk wouldn’t commit to restoring hours or pay for Sonoma Media Investments employees until a clearer economic picture for the region emerged. He said the fate of The Press Democrat and its sister publications is tied the larger community.

“All of our revenue comes from local businesses,” he said. “Our recovery will depend very much on the recovery of the business community at large.”

