Sonoma Media Investments secures $3.4 million federal coronavirus aid loan

Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat, has secured a $3.4 million federal loan that will avert layoffs at the North Bay media company as it grapples with unprecedented losses of advertising and event revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency loan, part of a larger coronavirus relief program for small businesses, will be used to pay salaries, rent and utility bills at SMI publications, including The Press Democrat, Sonoma Index-Tribune, Petaluma Argus-Courier, North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma and Spirited magazines and La Prensa Sonoma.

“Quite honestly it means the difference between massive layoffs and furloughs, which would then result in a significant reduction in local news reporting and probably a reduction in the home delivery of the printed paper,” said Steve Falk, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments and publisher of The Press Democrat.

The loans come at a critical time for newspapers, which are hemorrhaging money amid the single-largest jolt to the industry since the Great Recession in 2008. The New York Times estimated that 33,000 news media employees have been laid off, furloughed or had their pay reduced since the arrival of the coronavirus. At least 10 newspapers in California have halted their print editions altogether.

Like many newspaper companies, Sonoma Media Investments has experienced a sudden and sharp drop in income as shuttered businesses cancel their advertising. The company’s event business, another key source of revenue, has evaporated after a ban on public gatherings forced the postponement or cancellation of its marquee Women in Conversation lecture series and North Coast Wine Challenge.

Revenues are expected to decline by $5 million this year, Falk said. In March and April alone, advertising losses totaled $500,000 and $700,000, respectively, and Falk said he expects the company will continue to suffer steep ad revenue declines, including $800,000 in May, $750,000 in June, and an average of $500,000 per month through November.

“The advertising losses are just staggering,” Falk said.

Sonoma Media Investments, which employs 275 people, has cut pay for salaried workers, including editors, by 15% and reduced some hourly workers to 30 hours per week. Reporters, photographers and copy editors have been shielded from layoffs and pay cuts.

But Falk said those cuts would have come without the loan.

“There’s no doubt,” he said.

The federal loans do not have to be repaid if borrowers use most of the money to retain or rehire staff within 60 days, with allowances for some of the money to be spent on non-payroll expenses, including rent.

The pandemic and its impact on the economy has threatened the survival of newspapers across the country. In California, publications are facing 50% to 70% drop-offs in advertising, said Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California News Publishers Association, citing a recent survey.

“For a small newspaper operating on a thin margin, that’s going to be the difference between surviving and closing the doors,” Ewert said.

Many newspapers have responded by cutting their newsrooms. Derek Moore, president of the Pacific Media Workers Guild, which represents journalists at a dozen newspapers from Northern California to Hawaii, said 45 journalists have been furloughed and five laid off in newsrooms represented by the union.

“The current situation represents a real crisis in the Bay Area news industry,” said Moore, a former Press Democrat reporter. “It’s also bad news for communities, which, now more than ever, need fact-based and potentially life-saving information.”