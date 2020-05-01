California lists dozens of outdoor activities permitted under stay-at-home rules

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged residents to avoid the beach — and even ordered the shores of Orange County closed.

But state officials emphasized there are many outdoor activities that Californians can do while adhering to the stay-at-home order, which has helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Like what? Well, tree climbing, crabbing, meditation, trampolining, outdoor photography and washing the car to name a few.

There has been a growing push in some communities to ease the restrictions. Newsom announced a plan to reopen the economy over the coming months, but has also urged caution, saying lifting the rules too early could lead to more outbreaks and hurt the economy more in the long run.

“Why put ourselves in that position when we are just a week or two away from significant modifications of our stay-at-home [order], where we can begin ... to reopen sectors of our economy that are low-risk?” Newsom asked Wednesday.

The governor ordered Orange County beaches closed on Thursday despite opposition from local leaders.

“Specific issues on some of those beaches have raised alarm bells,” Newsom said. “People that are congregating there, that weren’t practicing physical distancing, that may go back to their community outside of Orange County and may not even know that they contracted the disease and now they put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.”

Newsom said Orange County beaches would be reopened soon if the situation improved.

The state on Thursday released a “non-exhaustive” list of “health activities” permitted under stay-at-home rules.

“It’s OK to go outside to go for a walk, to exercise, and participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet and gather only with members of your household,” the state said.

Here are the activities listed:

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring rock pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/paths allowing distancing)

Horse riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite boarding and kite surfing

Meditation

Outdoor photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad biking

Rock climbing

Roller skating and roller blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft martial arts: tai chi, chi kung (not in groups)

Table tennis (singles)

Throw and catch an American mini-football, frisbee or frisbee golf (not in groups)

Trail running

Trampolining

Tree climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga