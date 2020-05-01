Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma canceled amid outbreak

The 2020 Sonoma-Marin Fair has been canceled, organizers announced Friday, the latest casualty of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Petaluma event was slated to take place June 24-28, but after Sonoma County health officials issued revised guidelines and suggested large gatherings wouldn’t be able to take place this summer, organizers decided to cancel the fair.

“We hoped that as the shelter in place deadline of May 3rd approached, we would be able to move forward with our fair,” CEO Allison Keaney said. “We explored all the options, but we understand that this is the right decision for the safety and well-being of our community.”

Keaney said the fair would move forward with an online exhibition for livestock, arts and crafts and other judged competitions. She said organizers were still trying to figuring out how to incorporate the World’s Ugliest Dog competition, a popular attraction, but added, “It doesn’t lend itself to a virtual experience.”

The Sonoma-Marin Fair typically draws 60,000 people over five days to the East Washington Street fairgrounds. It joins a long list of events that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa was canceled this week. Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days Parade, scheduled for late April, has been postponed until the fall.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Keaney said. “Everything has been transformed.”