Petaluma spirit maker’s only product is hand sanitizer

Lightning Spirits of Petaluma is joining a growing list of local spirit makers that have shifted to producing hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic. But the difference for the Petaluma startup is that, for now, hand sanitizer is the only product it is making.

Eventually, Lightning Spirits plans to produce mid- to top-shelf vodka and fruit-infused sparkling beverages at its northeast Petaluma facility. The four Petaluma friends who founded the company were in the process of getting all of their permits and paperwork in order when the outbreak hit.

“We were looking for something to do to give back to the community,” said Greg Santini, one of the owners. “We’re trying to donate as much as we can.”

Hand sanitizer has been in high demand since the outbreak that has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. Many stores have run out of the disinfectant as shoppers hoarded it, and spirit makers have jumped in to help because the product contains alcohol, which they already have on hand.

Lightning Spirits uses denatured alcohol in its hand sanitizer recipe, which it sourced from the World Health Organization. It sells the hand sanitizer online and at the Petaluma farmer’s market. A one-gallon bottle sells for $50, according to the website lightningspiritsco.com.

But the company is also giving away lots of hand sanitizer, Santini said. For a donation Lightning Spirits will give a bottle to a local hospital, fire station, police station or service industry.

So far the company has produced 10,000 bottles and given away 3,000, Santini said.

“It’s important to give back to where we grew up,” said Santini, who grew up in west Petaluma and went to the University of Arizona.

Other Petaluma hand sanitizer makers include Griffo Distillery, Sonoma Coast Spirits and Barber Lee Spirits.

Santini, who went to Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley, said the company would donate $1 of every bottle of hand sanitizer sold to his former elementary school.

“We could be known for doing good things,” he said.

Eventually, Santini said the company will start producing actual spirits for drinking, something of a passion project for the four founders who all have other jobs. He said the company might price its vodka cheaply to local bars as a way of helping them get back on their feet once businesses reopen.

“It’s going to be difficult for a lot of people,” he said.

With a wife and a son expected to arrive in October, the 35-year-old entrepreneur didn’t think he would be making a cleaning product. But the coronavirus, which has upended so many aspects of life, shattered his expectations.

“I never thought I’d be making hand sanitizer,” he said. “But it’s fun.”

