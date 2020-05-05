Teens arrested in Petaluma after auto burglary, shelter-in-place violations

Petaluma police arrested three Solano County youths over the weekend on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle at a hotel and violating Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place ordinance.

Names of the two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy weren’t released because of their ages. They were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on burglary charges and a quarantine violation, Sgt. Nick McGowan said.

Police responding to a call of a vehicle burglary in progress on Saturday just before 1 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites off Lakeville Street saw possible suspects driving away in a silver Audi, McGowan said.

A hotel guest’s vehicle window was shattered and her suitcase stolen. Moments later, McGowan said officers spotted a silver Audi driving through the Sheraton Hotel parking lot with its headlights off. Officers stopped the Audi and found a blue suitcase in the back seat that matched the description of the stolen one from the Hampton Inn.

Police detained the youths and determined they lived in Solano County.