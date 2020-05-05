Subscribe

Two Rock school district near Petaluma navigates remote teaching amid virus pandemic

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2020, 9:19AM
Two Rock Union School District superintendent Betha MacClain saw the initial signs of the coronavirus’ impact on her life in early March, when several planned work trips were canceled due to concerns over the respiratory disease.

But the longterm repercussions of the virus wouldn’t fully crystallize until the following week, on March 17, when a county-wide meeting with Sonoma County’s health officer revealed classrooms would need to close to minimize the spread of the virus.

The decision forced teachers to pivot to remote learning in less than two weeks during an extended spring break. The task proved challenging for the Two Rock district, a rural one-campus district west of Petaluma that serves almost 170 elementary-aged students and operates on a $2.3 million annual budget.

Unlike larger districts in the county, MacClain had no IT manager to answer tech-related questions or distribute electronic devices to students in need. Nor did she have a curriculum director to ensure students were meeting educational standards as the school transitioned to remote learning.

“We’re wearing every hat,” MacClain said. “We were essentially asking staff to figure it out.”

A school survey revealed that a quarter of her students, each coming from Spanish-speaking families, had no internet connection. Roughly as many students had no electronic device to access online learning materials from home.

Parents living on the nearby U.S. Coast Guard training center worried whether home-based learning posed enough of a challenge for their children, a unique problem given the possibility of relocating to a different state with more rigorous teaching requirements, MacClain said. Children from those homes make up about 60% of the district’s student population, she added.

“It’s been constantly trying to figure out how we improve upon what we’re doing and how we make it more meaningful,” MacClain said of the switch to distance learning. “How do we try to get away from all the worry and anxiety that we’re not doing it well enough or kids aren’t going to get what they need, to a point where we all feel there’s enough flexibility and enough support that it’s all doable?”

But the process has taught MacClain more about the teachers, staff and students at the Two Rock Union School District, where she was hired in 2018 as superintendent.

The new job came after a lengthy career in education, first as a teacher and eventually a school administrator, in schools throughout the Bay Area. Her longest stint was as a grant coordinator and visual arts teacher at Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest magnet program, where she worked for almost a decade starting in 1999. The program granted students a great deal of creative freedom and encouraged them to collaborate with each other, she said.

“It was a kind of a dream job if you were an art teacher,” MacClain said. “(Students) could come out of school knowing, ‘I can do things I’ve never done before.’”

But an experience toward the end of her tenure, when she taught an art class for students enrolled at the comprehensive high school, opened her eyes to the inequalities faced by students from different backgrounds sharing the same campus.

MacClain noticed some of the teens in the group, all English-language learners, showed tremendous artistic talent. But when she encouraged them to take their ideas further, or improve on a project, they replied that they just needed enough credits to pass the class.

“They were being messaged daily by adults that all they needed to do was get a ‘D’ and get a diploma, and they were good,” MacClain said. “From what they shared with me, it was historic. It was their understanding that that was the purpose of education for them.”

The experience, among others, motivated her to earn a master’s degree in education leadership from the Principal Leadership Institute program at UC Berkeley, a two-year program she began in 2008.

She returned to Sonoma County in 2010 when she was hired as the assistant principal at Casa Grande and then took a job overseeing the Jack London Elementary School in Santa Rosa. When the superintendent position at Two Rock opened two years ago, she decided to apply.

“What attracted me to Two Rock were these programs that were very progressive and were very much about integrating both social and emotional learning,” MacClain said.

MacClain’s experience as an educator and administrator have been tested in last month, when the impacts of the coronavirus required her to guide the school’s staff and teachers through the shift to remote learning.

Among her first priorities was getting relatives of each student on the phone to not only assess what tools students needed to succeed in remote learning, but to also gauge which families needed other types of support, such as food aid or counseling services.

“I wanted to make sure that if a family was in crisis, we knew about it and we could rally,” MacClain said. “We really wanted to humanize this and I don’t think you can do that through email or text.”

The surveys found about 48 students needed electronic devices, a demand that was met during the second and third week of April after the school organized Google Chromebook laptops for each of those students, drew up borrower’s agreements and provided detailed instructions in both Spanish and English on how to pair the devices with mobile hotspots.

After an article in The Press Democrat last month spotlighted the chronic lack of Internet access for students in towns like Two Rock, the Santa Rosa firm Quattrocchi Kwok Architects reached out to MacClain and offered to donate wi-fi hotspots to the school, which were delivered to the campus last week.

“I can’t even tell you, it’s like having a fairy godmother,” MacClain said of the donation. “The thing that makes me sad is, while this is incredible, it’s very lucky.”

For Eliza Zindler, who teaches a combined class of second- and third-grade students at the school, MacClain’s accessibility has made the remote learning process easier to navigate, she said.

Weekly staff meetings allow teachers at the tight-knit campus to float questions her way, ranging from how to handle report cards amid the pandemic to the likelihood of students coming back to school in the near future. MacClain makes herself available in other ways too.

“Betha is always available for us to call her,” said Zindler. “She’s very honest and very communicative, so I feel we’re really informed all the time.”

