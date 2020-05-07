Subscribe

Petalumans thankful Helen Putnam park open again

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 7, 2020, 9:23AM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Culp family rocketed up the steep paved incline that led into Helen Putnam Regional Park Saturday morning, their dog Potato energetically keeping pace. It was dad Peter Culp’s fourth visit to the park in as many days, first hitting the trails early Wednesday morning, mere hours after the county’s official reopening of parks following weeks of closure.

“It’s really good to be back outside. We really missed it out here,” Peter Culp said, steering 3-year-old son Dane’s stroller with mom Jenny Pao alongside.

As he spoke, several masked solo hikers and couples paraded by, keeping their distance as they determinedly huffed onward into Petaluma’s only centrally-located county park. The steady stream of ascending and descending figures marked the first open weekend in more than five weeks after the county lifted closures April 29.

Signs planted at several entrances reminded residents of the new requirements: Driving to parks is not allowed and mask coverings are required when in 6 feet of others.

Unlike many of the more than 50 regional parks scattered across Sonoma County, Helen Putnam Regional Park is sandwiched by dense neighborhoods and easily accessible to numerous surrounding residents. The ban on driving, though inconvenient, did not deter Saturday morning’s crowds.

Peter Culp said it took about 20 minutes to reach the popular back entrance off Oxford Court from their home. For others, the journey to begin their hike involved up to an hour of walking or biking. A few hikers recounted a maze of streets, trails and shortcuts they traversed to get from their front doors to Helen Putnam’s oak woodlands.

“I used to drive here, and have been for the last couple of years,” said hiker Chip Atkin. “It took me about 40 minutes to get here, I live a few blocks from the Petaluma Junior High.” Calculating his journey time, Atkin realized the time he spent getting to the entrance exceeded his actual hike. “It doesn’t matter, it’s just great to be back out here and to see people enjoying it safely.”

Yet for a few moments Saturday morning, a handful of individuals poured out of parked cars lining Windsor Drive, sidewalks briefly dotted by more than a dozen in bright exercise gear. Nearly everyone sported masks.

Couple Jay and Miriam Monahan glanced at the scene from Oxford Circle and immediately turned around.

“It looks like there’s too many people here right now so we’re going back home for now,” Jay Monahan said. Miriam Monahan said they would try again later in the day, hopeful it was as quiet and empty as she had seen it Thursday late afternoon.

“We just want to be safe,” she said.

Petaluma resident and frequent Putnam-stoller Karen Winters began her trek Saturday morning near Wickersham Park, more than 3 miles one way. As she exited the trail entrance along Oxford Court to begin her walk back home, Winters said she was struck by how different elements of the park looked.

“I can tell there’s been some work done in the park these past few weeks,” Winters said. “When I was last here before, some of the trails were in pretty bad shape.”

She pointed to the gem-toned lupine and poppy wildflowers coating hillsides, and named a few popular trails that now cut neat lines along ridges.

Karen Davis-Brown, Planner for the Regional Parks system, says visitors will notice several changes to the trail system. Several trail restoration and renovation projects were completed immediately before the closure, and the lack of visitors for five weeks allowed crews to complete existing trails a few weeks ahead of schedule.

She said the Pomo, Filaree, Savannah, and Ridge trails along with the South and Panorama loops have all had significant makeovers the past two months.

“The improvements to the Savannah Trail are really drastic, it looks great now,” Davis-Brown said. “We will continue the trail work, so it’s important people give crews clearance and to have a mask on when they pass.”

While trail maintenance will continue on for the time being, the larger economic uncertainty has planted a seed of worry for Carol Eber, chair of nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. The foundation relies primarily on donations, park membership fees and Measure M sales tax allocations to support educational and improvement programs.

Their revenue has experienced a substantial hit, Eber said, and the future projects that remain are now clouded.

“The thing that’s so unique about Putnam is that it’s so close to the city and all these residences on the west side,” Eber said. “Yet, when you go into the park, you just have the feeling of being in the forest or being somewhere else, outside the town. It’s a real treasure for getting outdoors and into nature.”

A few blocks down from Oxford Court, neighbors Marcia Cote and Carolyn DeBernardi strolled along Windsor Street in the opposite direction from the park entrances. Both healthcare workers enjoying their first day off in weeks, they looked wearily toward a family of seven disappearing into the park entrance.

“It’s not a swarm now, and it seems like people appear to be keeping their distance,” Cote said. “But as healthcare workers, I really really hope people keep social distancing.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine