Petalumans thankful Helen Putnam park open again

The Culp family rocketed up the steep paved incline that led into Helen Putnam Regional Park Saturday morning, their dog Potato energetically keeping pace. It was dad Peter Culp’s fourth visit to the park in as many days, first hitting the trails early Wednesday morning, mere hours after the county’s official reopening of parks following weeks of closure.

“It’s really good to be back outside. We really missed it out here,” Peter Culp said, steering 3-year-old son Dane’s stroller with mom Jenny Pao alongside.

As he spoke, several masked solo hikers and couples paraded by, keeping their distance as they determinedly huffed onward into Petaluma’s only centrally-located county park. The steady stream of ascending and descending figures marked the first open weekend in more than five weeks after the county lifted closures April 29.

Signs planted at several entrances reminded residents of the new requirements: Driving to parks is not allowed and mask coverings are required when in 6 feet of others.

Unlike many of the more than 50 regional parks scattered across Sonoma County, Helen Putnam Regional Park is sandwiched by dense neighborhoods and easily accessible to numerous surrounding residents. The ban on driving, though inconvenient, did not deter Saturday morning’s crowds.

Peter Culp said it took about 20 minutes to reach the popular back entrance off Oxford Court from their home. For others, the journey to begin their hike involved up to an hour of walking or biking. A few hikers recounted a maze of streets, trails and shortcuts they traversed to get from their front doors to Helen Putnam’s oak woodlands.

“I used to drive here, and have been for the last couple of years,” said hiker Chip Atkin. “It took me about 40 minutes to get here, I live a few blocks from the Petaluma Junior High.” Calculating his journey time, Atkin realized the time he spent getting to the entrance exceeded his actual hike. “It doesn’t matter, it’s just great to be back out here and to see people enjoying it safely.”

Yet for a few moments Saturday morning, a handful of individuals poured out of parked cars lining Windsor Drive, sidewalks briefly dotted by more than a dozen in bright exercise gear. Nearly everyone sported masks.

Couple Jay and Miriam Monahan glanced at the scene from Oxford Circle and immediately turned around.

“It looks like there’s too many people here right now so we’re going back home for now,” Jay Monahan said. Miriam Monahan said they would try again later in the day, hopeful it was as quiet and empty as she had seen it Thursday late afternoon.

“We just want to be safe,” she said.

Petaluma resident and frequent Putnam-stoller Karen Winters began her trek Saturday morning near Wickersham Park, more than 3 miles one way. As she exited the trail entrance along Oxford Court to begin her walk back home, Winters said she was struck by how different elements of the park looked.

“I can tell there’s been some work done in the park these past few weeks,” Winters said. “When I was last here before, some of the trails were in pretty bad shape.”

She pointed to the gem-toned lupine and poppy wildflowers coating hillsides, and named a few popular trails that now cut neat lines along ridges.