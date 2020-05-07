Police log April 29 to May 5

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 29

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, April 30

5:21 p.m.: Timothy L. Fischer, 54, Santa Rosa was arrested on South Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of probation.

Friday, May 1

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Saturday, May 2

1:31 a.m.: Three juveniles, two 16-year-olds from Vallejo and one 15-year-old from Fairfield, were arrested on Wilson Street for vehicular burglary, refusal to comply with quarantine orders, and driving without a license.

Sunday, May 3

9:08 p.m.: Timothy L. Fischer, 54, of Santa Rosa, was arrested (again) at D Street and Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of probation.

10:02 p.m.: Dennis R. Hickox, 47, of Petaluma was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for aggravated domestic violence assault (a felony) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, May 4

9:07 p.m.: Timothy L. Fischer, 54, of Santa Rosa was arrested (one more time) on North Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

7:39 p.m.: Petra R. Ponce, 65, of Petaluma was arrested on Flint Place for misdemeanor battery on a person.

Tuesday, May 5

10:43 a.m.: Kyle Raridon, 26, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Skillman Lane for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and violation of parole.

2:08 p.m.: Grant Dolcini, 31, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard North for assaulting a police officer or emergency personnel.