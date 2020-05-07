Petaluma uses grant to help renters keep housing

Some of Petaluma’s low-income residents will soon be given a temporary lifeline to assist in cost-of-living needs after the city received a federal housing grant meant to alleviate financial burdens caused by the evolving coronavirus pandemic and financial crisis.

Of the $206,544 grant total, the city is allocating $100,000 to give to Petaluma’s Fair Housing Program representative Petaluma People Services Center. The nonprofit is to use this one-time cash infusion to bolster its existing rental assistance program.

Jim Carney, Principal Planner with the city’s contracted planning firm M-Group, said PPSC has the ability to match the grant funds through property owners, managers, funders and other sources.

“It’s going to really stretch these funds out to help more families,” Carney said.

The remaining $106,544 is earmarked for future replenishing of the rental assistance effort and funding housing, shelter and support services for homeless individuals and families in Petaluma.

The program will serve households earning 80% of the median income or less for up to three months. Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said the program is aiming to provide 15 to 20% of rent for qualified recipients. Individuals must apply directly with PPSC to be considered.

“We want to try to prevent people from falling into homelessness because of the coronavirus impacts, so this is sort of a stopgap mechanism we’ve identified for these funds,” Cochran said.

The infusion of funds is the first of its kind for Petaluma residents, who have, along with millions of other California residents, endured nearly two months of shelter-in-place and economic hardships stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Petaluma People Service Center Executive Director Elece Hempel said the grant will allow her organization to reach those at the precipice of homelessness and provide recipients access to its comprehensive array of social support services and programs.

“All individuals that apply for this program will also have access to all the additional programs we have, whether it be counseling, mentoring or access to food,” Hempel said. “In the typical PPSC way, I think this is an opportunity for us to reach more of our families, and it becomes a true homelessness prevention program.”

