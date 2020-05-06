Petaluma Police to purchase 54 semi-automatic rifles

A request by the Petaluma Police Department to purchase dozens of new semi-automatic rifles sparked a torrent of debate in the last few days, permeating social media feeds and inundating the city clerk with public comments at Monday night’s council meeting.

The City Council voted 5-2 to approve the nearly $80,000 purchase following 90 minutes of discussion and more than two dozen public comments urging the city to deny the item. Police Chief Ken Savano says the 54 Sig Sauer M400 weapons, which are similar in style to the AR-15, are needed to replace the department’s aging collection of 16 patrol rifles and are necessary to prepare the force for a potential active shooter situation.

“I don’t want our officers or our citizens to be placed in a position in an active shooting event where they’re not prepared to defend the community,” said Councilman Dave King, who voted in support of the action. “I hope it never happens, and I hope (when) this purchase happens, the guns wind up going to where they’re stored and never come out.”

A majority of those opposing the purchase argued the assault rifles are unnecessary weapons that militarize the local police force. Many questioned the timing of the expenditure amid the coronavirus pandemic and an unprecedented financial crisis.

“Unemployment is skyrocketing and our friends and family members can’t pay their rent or feed their families,” Alexis Tejeda said in an emailed public comment that mirrored a handful of others. “This money could be used to mitigate the tragedy we face here in Petaluma.”

Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer largely agreed with the public’s critiques, voting against the purchase authorization. While Barrett praised Savano’s leadership and said she holds great respect for the city’s officers, she couldn’t get behind the weapons purchase.

“I oppose this because militarizing the police — and there really is no other word for it — is creating divisions where they don’t have to be, and really works against what we are trying to do as a community,” Barrett said. “It makes a ‘we’ and a ‘they.’ It others, it doesn’t bring us together. Especially right now when we’re sheltering in place and working as one, this is not the right message when we arm the police with war weapons.”

Additionally, Barrett and members of the public took issue with the Chief’s use of the Nixle alert system to issue a statement advocating for the item. Savano said it was used to increase transparency and public participation and was posted under the “community message” category.

Close to 40 residents emailed their objections to the purchase, many taking issue with the type of weapon, price tag and the Chief’s argument that the assault-style rifles increase public safety. Several community members raised larger concerns over racial bias in policing, lack of investment in mental health services and argued arming police with assault weapons could lead to increased violence.

The department first started carrying semi-automatic rifles in 1999 following direct authorization from the city. However, Savano said the city lacked funding at the time to purchase enough rifles for each officer, instead allowing individuals to purchase their own for approximately $1,000 each.

The order approved Monday is to bolster the department’s stock more than three-fold to ensure all officers have a department-issued rifle, Savano said.

In a statement published online and shared via social media and Nixle, Savano said the weapons are needed tools to prepare for worst-case scenarios, referencing last year’s active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and gun violence at a Santa Rosa High School.

“While we hope that our community never has to endure one of these situations, we would be remiss to not prepare for them and should they ever occur, our offers are properly trained and equipped to best protect the community and themselves,” Savano said.

His statement also acknowledged the current climate surrounding the coronavirus and “optics of militarizing our police force.”

The department initiated the process of finding available sources of funds for the weapons purchase in September. Arizona-based ProForce Law Enforcement was chosen to supply the weapons, submitting the lowest of three bids.

