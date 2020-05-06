Sonoma County will follow California guidelines, allow some businesses to reopen during pandemic

Sonoma County is poised to follow the state’s lead and allow some retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup after a six-week closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are no guarantees the county will rewrite its restrictions this week, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Tuesday.

With limited details from the state about the new rules expected Thursday, the county cannot change its public health order without first reviewing new guidelines and adjusting them to fit the nature of business and disease prevalence in Sonoma County, according to Mase.

“We will be moving to reopen as soon as we possibly can,” Mase said. “Since the governor’s order doesn’t come out until Thursday we’ll have to look at it and work as fast as we can to see how we can adapt that for the county.”

The county’s COVID-19 caseload grew by 11 Tuesday, with an overall total of 272 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, according to a health department spokesman.

The revelation that the county may not move as quickly as some people expected, with some hoping to reopen Friday, adds uncertainty for businesses eager to begin making up for a six-week hole on their balance sheets.

The expectation of a fast reopening arose Monday when Newsom announced the state would loosen its overarching order and allow some retail businesses — including merchants selling books, music, toys and other wares — to reopen for curbside pickup as early as Friday.

In his daily press briefings during the pandemic, Newsom has routinely announced policy shifts without much warning to the counties and organizations charged with implementing them.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, who has been working closely with local businesses leaders since the county issued its first stay- at-home order on March 18, said he hopes the county will move as swiftly as possible to help businesses start making up for critical time lost while they were barred from operating.

Rabbitt said he hopes the state nixes designations like “nonessential” that have prevented some low-risk businesses from operating.

He said the county must allow more people to get back to work with “a commonsense approach” to both economic and health demands.

“I hope it will be Friday, but I can’t guarantee it,” Rabbitt said. “This has been true all along — it’s out of my hands entirely. We advocate and try to ensure we’re doing the right thing.”

Mase said she intends to align the county’s restrictions with the state’s but will need time to review them. She declined to specify how much time it will take the county to analyze the new state rules.

Mase said more retail businesses will be able to open before others that involve more contact, such as tasting rooms, because of the protective measures that will need to be in place.

Separate from the retail business changes, the county is also reevaluating parts of its orders limiting park access and considering whether to at some point allow children’s summer camps.

“All businesses have a need to open, it’s a matter of doing this with a phased approach,” Mase said. “We recognize the hardships.”

She said the county has the public health measures in place — such as sufficient testing, investigations into each positive case of coronavirus and ample hospital capacity — to address an uptick in cases that she expects once people are spending more time out of their homes and among others.

Those measures mean the county is ready to detect cases early, isolate people with the virus and contact those who may have been exposed — strategies proven to limit the spread of diseases. Also, hospitals are ready for a potential surge in patients, she said.

So far the county has avoided the type of surge in cases that an earlier epidemiological study projected could happen here given how exponentially epidemics spread through communities. Mase has said the study greatly underestimated the dramatic impact the stay-at-home order would have on preventing people from transmitting the virus to one another.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Mase said.