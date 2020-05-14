Police log May 6 to 12

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 6

6:01 a.m.: Eddie L. Pugh, 29, of Santa Rosa was arrested on South McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, May 7

11:01 p.m.: Carlos Carmona-salinas, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at Western Street and Baker for battery on a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Friday, May 8

4:53 p.m.: Katie M. Drucker, 33, of Novato was arrested on Indigo Drive for misdemeanor domestic violence assault and damage to a wireless communciation device.

11:31 p.m.: Rudolpho F. DeSouza, 62, of Petaluma was arrested on Baywood Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of an illegal weapon (billy club, blackjack, sandbag, sandclub, etc.).

Saturday, May 9

9:08 p.m.: Nathaniel A. Phillips, 19, of Forestville was arrested on Payran Street for a misdemeanor hit-and-run incident with property damage, and obstruction and/or resisting a police officer, also a misdemeanor.

10:21 p.m.: Omar Gonzalez- Desantos, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Lindberg Lane for public intoxication and giving false identification to a police officer, both misdemeanors.

Sunday, May 10

1:18 a.m.: Sergio Lara-Juarez, 40, of Antioch was arrested at the corner of Cinnabar Road and Petaluma Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license.

8:05 p.m.: Ian P. Konwinski, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on E Street for felony violation of probation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Monday, May 11

1:15 a.m.: Eric C. Lundgren, 29, of Sebastopol was arrested on Astoria Circle for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and the paraphermalia that comes with it.

1:12 p.m.: Barry L. Galloway, 59, of Petaluma was arrested on Caulfield Lane for misdemeanor child endangerment, obstructing a police officer and violation of probation.

Tuesday, May 12

No arrests were reported on this day.