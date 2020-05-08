Subscribe

Sonoma County relaxes restrictions on businesses during coronavirus pandemic

JULIE JOHNSON AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2020, 9:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Retail businesses can open for curbside service and some manufacturers can operate Friday in Sonoma County as new rules allow some sectors to begin clawing back from a six-week economic hit caused by the coronavirus.

A wide array of storefronts, from shoe stores to record shops, can open if they are prepared to implement public health precautions with online ordering and curbside service in addition to face-covering and physical distance requirements, according to Sonoma County’s revised public health order effective 12:01 a.m. Friday. Manufacturers producing goods for essential businesses and retail stores can operate with new safety protocols such as ensuring employees can work at least 6 feet apart.

[Read the county’s revised public health order here.]

But many of the region’s top economic drivers, especially restaurants and wine tasting rooms, must continue waiting to reopen while the number of people who have contracted the disease continues to rise. The state issued new criteria Thursday that bar counties with certain transmission and death rates from allowing other types of businesses to reopen ahead of the state’s timeline.

The biggest obstacles to getting more people back to work in Sonoma County are the hardest to control: how many new people test positive for the virus each day and when people die from complications of the disease, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

“Our case numbers are increasing and not decreasing,” Mase said.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by six Thursday night, bringing the total to 292 cases, according to county data.

The list of businesses allowed to reopen is broad, including sporting goods, antique, jewelry, toy, clothing and furnishings stores, among others. The new public health order requires businesses to implement safety protocols for limiting contact and proximity for both customers and employees and post information about those measures on site.

Mercedes Hernandez, owner of Bow N Arrow Clothing, a women’s clothing and accessories store in Cotati, plans to reopen her shop to store pickup on Saturday. Hernandez said she had to lay off three employees after the county issued its stay-at-home order in mid-March, and she quickly shifted toward putting her inventory online. But nothing could replace the sales or community connections of having her customers inside the store.

“Financially, I was kind of scared,” Hernandez said. “But I felt like it was for a purpose and trusted everything was going to work out for the better.”

Mase has said the county will be tracking the rate of spread of COVID-19 closely to determine whether reopening some businesses will cause more people to get sick, and they are prepared to adjust the rules quickly if needed to prevent or mitigate an outbreak.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin said she is “greatly relieved” that some businesses will reopen, and urged patience among those eager for the county to relax restrictions further. Gorin said the county needs more time to further limit the transmission of the disease locally before it can allow other types of businesses to reopen, such as hair salons, gyms and tasting rooms and other places where people are more likely to be in close proximity to one another.

“We want to understand how COVID-19 is being transmitted and moving in our community before we open up further,” Gorin said. “I do not want to see a surge (of illness) happening in the fall. Let’s take our time. Let’s do it carefully. It’s going to be hard to put that genie back in the bottle.”

The county’s new order incorporates Gov. Gavin Newsom’s criteria for how counties may further relax restrictions that since mid-March have forced many businesses to close and put at least 4 million people across the state out of work.

One of the key requirements or benchmarks for reopening more businesses is that counties must have low coronavirus transmission rates. But the number of cases in Sonoma County continues to grow at a rate above the state benchmark, Mase said Thursday during her daily press briefing.

“We’re not there quite yet; we’re close, but not there,” Mase said.

Counties must also have strong public health measures in place, such as widespread testing and the ability to track all people with COVID-19 to find out who else may have been exposed. Mase said that while the county is on track for meeting most of the state benchmarks, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has not yet stabilized.

Under Newsom’s guidelines for reopening more businesses, counties can have no more than one confirmed COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the past 14 days. With a population of close to 500,000, that would be 50 cases in the past two weeks.

In the 14 days from April 24 to May 7, the county had 76 cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 website. Another requirement is that counties have no more than one death in the past 14 days. County health officials announced the most recent death just a few days ago, on May 3.

Supervisor James Gore said the governor’s metrics were more strict than county officials had expected. But the goal posts are moving quickly and he believes things could shift in Sonoma County’s favor quickly.

“I see this as a first draft, even with the governor,” Gore said. “The governor’s office has to continue to work with all of the counties to see what meets the commonsense test. … I fully believe this is an ongoing negotiation with the governor.”

Supervisor David Rabbitt said greater flexibility is needed to allow counties to restart their economies while ensuring that a surge in coronavirus cases is prevented. He questioned some of the decisions made about which businesses can and can’t reopen.

Rabbitt said it’s “silly” not to allow businesses like dog groomers and car washes to reopen. “Right now in Sonoma County if you want to get your dog groomed, you have to go to your vet and get a prescription and then go to the dog groomer,” he said. “Why would you have somebody go out of their house twice to take care of an activity that is relatively benign.”

Starting Friday, any essential worker, regardless of whether they have symptoms of an illness, can call for an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 at the county’s drive-thru testing site at the public health lab on Chanate Road, Mase said.

That free testing site is also available by appointment to health care workers, police officers, firefighters, ambulance crew members, anyone over 65  years old with symptoms of an illness and anyone of any age with symptoms and an underlying health condition.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said she recognizes that the county must still make progress in reducing the spread of the virus and getting its testing and tracking programs up to state standards before they can allow more businesses to operate.

“The numbers have gone up, and not surprisingly, because we’re testing so many more people,” Zane said. “The more we can do all of those things, the faster we can look like the county we always were. We all want to look like that again, but we also don’t want people to die.”

Sonu Chandi, founder and president of Chandi Hospitality Group, was forced to close several of his businesses, including Beer Baron and Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa. Both establishments relied almost entirely on dining room and bar service.

“As restaurant owners, we can’t just turn on a switch and open. We have to plan and then get to the opening stages,” Chandi said. “As a business owner, it’s been very challenging because we’re dealing with both science and unknowns.”

Chandi said he’s trying to get curbside sales at both locations but that requires a great deal of planning and reconfiguration of operations. He said he’d love to see dining reinstated for local restaurants, but only if the “science” supports it.

“We want to reopen when it’s safe to do so,” he said. “As hard as it is, I’d much rather wait to do dining until it’s safe to do so.”

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine