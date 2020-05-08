Sonoma County relaxes restrictions on businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Retail businesses can open for curbside service and some manufacturers can operate Friday in Sonoma County as new rules allow some sectors to begin clawing back from a six-week economic hit caused by the coronavirus.

A wide array of storefronts, from shoe stores to record shops, can open if they are prepared to implement public health precautions with online ordering and curbside service in addition to face-covering and physical distance requirements, according to Sonoma County’s revised public health order effective 12:01 a.m. Friday. Manufacturers producing goods for essential businesses and retail stores can operate with new safety protocols such as ensuring employees can work at least 6 feet apart.

[Read the county’s revised public health order here.]

But many of the region’s top economic drivers, especially restaurants and wine tasting rooms, must continue waiting to reopen while the number of people who have contracted the disease continues to rise. The state issued new criteria Thursday that bar counties with certain transmission and death rates from allowing other types of businesses to reopen ahead of the state’s timeline.

The biggest obstacles to getting more people back to work in Sonoma County are the hardest to control: how many new people test positive for the virus each day and when people die from complications of the disease, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

“Our case numbers are increasing and not decreasing,” Mase said.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by six Thursday night, bringing the total to 292 cases, according to county data.

The list of businesses allowed to reopen is broad, including sporting goods, antique, jewelry, toy, clothing and furnishings stores, among others. The new public health order requires businesses to implement safety protocols for limiting contact and proximity for both customers and employees and post information about those measures on site.

Mercedes Hernandez, owner of Bow N Arrow Clothing, a women’s clothing and accessories store in Cotati, plans to reopen her shop to store pickup on Saturday. Hernandez said she had to lay off three employees after the county issued its stay-at-home order in mid-March, and she quickly shifted toward putting her inventory online. But nothing could replace the sales or community connections of having her customers inside the store.

“Financially, I was kind of scared,” Hernandez said. “But I felt like it was for a purpose and trusted everything was going to work out for the better.”

Mase has said the county will be tracking the rate of spread of COVID-19 closely to determine whether reopening some businesses will cause more people to get sick, and they are prepared to adjust the rules quickly if needed to prevent or mitigate an outbreak.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin said she is “greatly relieved” that some businesses will reopen, and urged patience among those eager for the county to relax restrictions further. Gorin said the county needs more time to further limit the transmission of the disease locally before it can allow other types of businesses to reopen, such as hair salons, gyms and tasting rooms and other places where people are more likely to be in close proximity to one another.