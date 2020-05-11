Rain predicted in Sonoma County Monday through Wednesday

A sunny, cool Mother’s Day is expected to give way to rain on Monday that could hang around Sonoma County through midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain, the first drops to fall here in almost a month, should start Monday morning and there could be lingering showers into Wednesday, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the weather service in Monterey.

The forecast calls for 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain Monday, Schneider said. The precipitation is needed because it hasn’t rained in Santa Rosa since April 12 when 0.25 inches fell.

Since Oct. 1, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport has registered only 18.06 inches of rain, which is barely more than half of the historical average of 34.83 inches through May 10. The early-week weather system also should bring cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

“It will still stay seasonably fairly cool,” Schneider said.

Late in the week, sunny skies will return with warmer air.

By Friday, temperatures are expected back in the mid-70s, she said, although more rain could sweep through the area next weekend.