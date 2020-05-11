Subscribe

Here are stories of financial peril, and hope, from 3 Sonoma County retailers

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2020, 9:05AM

Founded 39 years ago with a single store in Sebastopol, Copperfield’s Books has since expanded to nine North Bay locations, which means co-owner Paul Jaffe has plenty of experience dealing with landlords.

One of them recently informed him that yes, they would be willing to defer some rent payments — with conditions. The landlord wanted to take a look at the company’s financial records, also asking to see a cash flow analysis for the next 12 months.

“At this point,” Jaffe politely explained to the landlord, “we would just be making something up.”

Such an analysis would belong, in other words, in the fiction section of one of his stores?

“More like the fantasy section,” Jaffe said, with a smile.

That exchange with the landlord was more than a month ago, he recalled, “when we were in deep hibernation.”

On Friday, Copperfield’s began to emerge from that seven-week coronavirus-induced coma — along with an array of other area businesses, including book stores, music stores, toy stores, florists and other “low-risk” retailers. In light of the relaxed restrictions from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sonoma County allowed those businesses to reopen for curbside service and delivery — provided they continue to follow required public health directives.

Considering the vast scope of economic pain merchants are feeling this baby step offers only minor relief to retail enterprises, many of which are fighting for their very existences. Still, it was highly welcomed as a move toward getting customers back in the showrooms, and also eventually into dining rooms, since restaurants are still limited to carryout sales. To find out what this means for them, we checked in with an independent bookseller, a Petaluma sporting goods store and a beloved downtown Santa Rosa restaurant.

All three expect to survive this pandemic nightmare. They also know that nothing is guaranteed. “Yes, we have deep roots” in the community, Jaffe said, “and yes, we have a lot of will and spirit. But we’re not immortal. No business is.”

Need for sporting goods

Around 2:45 on Wednesday afternoon a California Highway Patrol officer parked his motorcycle on Petaluma Boulevard, then knocked on the door of Athletic Soles, causing some trepidation inside. Like some other businesses, this athletic apparel and shoe store had begun offering curbside service before the county officially had signed off on it. Was the officer about to write them up?

He was not. A returning customer who’d been in earlier to buy shoes, the CHP officer was stopping by to pick up some masks.

“We sell masks now,” said store owner Holly Wick, 63, an elite age-group triathlete who quit her job as a physical education teacher 13 years ago to open this store.

Three months later came the Great Recession. Her business survived that ordeal, and subsequent wildfire-related slowdowns. When the coronavirus arrived, she laid off her staff of eight, and put a hold on all orders.

“You can’t have $60,000 in orders being shipped to you,” she said, when you don’t know how long you’re going to be closed.

It wasn’t as long as she expected. Soon after the March 18 lockdown, Wick began hearing from desperate clients.

“People started emailing me like crazy,” she said. “We sell a lot to nurses, doctors and police officers. And we get a ton of medical referrals.”

To keep these customers shod, she opened the store for several hours a day, offering curbside pickup and home delivery.

The pandemic midwifed a modest running boom. With gyms closed, “everyone’s running, or walking,” said Rhonda Roman, owner of Santa Rosa’s Fleet Feet, on Friday. “The phone is ringing off the hook.”

When Fleet Feet opened for curbside delivery during the lockdown, Roman received a visit from byby Santa Rosa police, who asked her to stop.

Wick has not, and makes no apology for it. If she believes her cause is righteous, she is unafraid to test the bounds of authority. Wick has been known to climb the fence surrounding the running track at Petaluma High School, if the gate is locked. Confronted by passersby, she invites them “to go ahead and call the police, because I paid for the damn track” with her tax dollars.

If a big box rival like Dick’s Sporting Goods on the east side of Petaluma was allowed to be open for curbside delivery throughout the lockdown, it was only fair, Wick figured, that she should be able to serve some of her customers.

Meanwhile, her vendors are leaning in hard. Said Wick, “They’re all phoning and asking, ‘Will you still be standing’” when the crisis is over?

Thanks to the loyalty of her customers, who’ve been “amazing” even during the pandemic, “I think we’re going to be OK,” she said.

At least, that is, until the next calamity. And what might that be? Wick has a hunch:

“Murder hornets.”

Toughing it out

Mac’s Deli and Café on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa is much bigger inside than its modest storefront would lead one to believe. After passing under its awning, visitors enter a wide open space, a row of upholstered booths extending half a block.

Mac’s seemed even more spacious than usual at 9 o’clock on Thursday morning, due to how excruciatingly empty it was.

“What have I made, three orders?” said owner Toraj Soltani, motioning to several white tickets impaled on a spike. “And we’ve been open an hour.”

On a good day during the lockdown when restaurants have to survive on to-go orders, he said Mac’s is doing 25% of its usual business. Most days, it only comes in around 20%.

But might a slowly rising tide elsewhere downtown lift Mac’s, even a little? Might the store reopenings generate additional foot traffic on Fourth Street that could boost his takeout business?

Soltani seemed skeptical of that prospect. “Looking at the retail around me,” he said — he’s bookended by Positively 4th Street, featuring products from local artists, and ER Sawyer Jewelers — “I don’t think it’s going to make that big a difference.”

Moments earlier, his daughter, Tatum, had walked in, reporting a disturbed man “yelling and screaming” just around the corner.

With fewer merchants and workers downtown, there does seem to be a higher proportion of people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s like ‘Escape From New York’ out there,” Soltani said.

He’s waiting for restaurants to be reopened. “When they do let us have people,” he said, “it’ll probably be at half capacity.” That means he’ll bring back only part of his 11-person staff. Those returning, he said, would be working reduced hours.

Which raises another issue. With laid- off workers taking in $600 a week in federal pandemic unemployment compensation, on top of their usual unemployment benefit, some may be “reluctant to come back to work, for reduced hours,” he said.

Mac’s has been in Soltani’s family for 50 years, building up vast stores of customer goodwill during that time. In the first week or two of the lockout, many customers bought Mac’s gift cards. “There was kind of a rush,” Soltani said. “But that’s died off.” A lot of the people who helped, he speculated, “have ended up in the same boat.”

He’s especially grateful, during these dire weeks, that 40 years ago his mother, Lynn, convinced his father, Iraj, to buy the building in which the restaurant operates. Now, if tenant Soltani is a little squeezed at the end of the month, landlord Soltani can cut him some slack.

Many restaurants, he knows, lack that luxury. Many, he predicted, “aren’t going to come out of this.”

He’s given thought to applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan under the government’s payroll protection program. But those loans, which would require him to bring employees back, even if the restaurant weren’t open, “aren’t really designed for restaurants,” he said.

“Right now, I’m just gonna tough it out.”

Shop local is vital

Friday featured a soft opening of curbside pickup at Copperfield’s Books in Sebastopol. After placing a phone order and providing a credit card number, customers were invited to pull up to the front of the store on Main Street, any time between 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m.

With a meager stream of online sales since mid-March, the company’s revenues are down 95%. Jaffe doesn’t expect curbside delivery to move the needle much, but at least he can bring back a skeleton crew of employees.

He furloughed 115  workers, and intends to rehire them all, when feasible. While his company’s foundation is strong, he points out, it carries a large inventory, “which is now due and payable.”

Some publishers have given Copperfield’s an extra 30 days to pay for those unopened, unsold books, which have been sitting in empty stores for close to two months. “Some have said 60 days,” Jaffe said, “some have said, ‘We’ll work with you.’ They all genuinely want to make it work.”

How it’s actually going to work “is a little vague at this point,” he said.

One answer can be found in bold letters on the company’s website. No matter how convenient and reflexive it may be to surf over to Amazon.com, find a book and click on “Buy Now,” Copperfield’s implores you STAY HOME, SHOP LOCAL.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88

