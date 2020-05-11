Here are stories of financial peril, and hope, from 3 Sonoma County retailers

Founded 39 years ago with a single store in Sebastopol, Copperfield’s Books has since expanded to nine North Bay locations, which means co-owner Paul Jaffe has plenty of experience dealing with landlords.

One of them recently informed him that yes, they would be willing to defer some rent payments — with conditions. The landlord wanted to take a look at the company’s financial records, also asking to see a cash flow analysis for the next 12 months.

“At this point,” Jaffe politely explained to the landlord, “we would just be making something up.”

Such an analysis would belong, in other words, in the fiction section of one of his stores?

“More like the fantasy section,” Jaffe said, with a smile.

That exchange with the landlord was more than a month ago, he recalled, “when we were in deep hibernation.”

On Friday, Copperfield’s began to emerge from that seven-week coronavirus-induced coma — along with an array of other area businesses, including book stores, music stores, toy stores, florists and other “low-risk” retailers. In light of the relaxed restrictions from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sonoma County allowed those businesses to reopen for curbside service and delivery — provided they continue to follow required public health directives.

Considering the vast scope of economic pain merchants are feeling this baby step offers only minor relief to retail enterprises, many of which are fighting for their very existences. Still, it was highly welcomed as a move toward getting customers back in the showrooms, and also eventually into dining rooms, since restaurants are still limited to carryout sales. To find out what this means for them, we checked in with an independent bookseller, a Petaluma sporting goods store and a beloved downtown Santa Rosa restaurant.

All three expect to survive this pandemic nightmare. They also know that nothing is guaranteed. “Yes, we have deep roots” in the community, Jaffe said, “and yes, we have a lot of will and spirit. But we’re not immortal. No business is.”

Need for sporting goods

Around 2:45 on Wednesday afternoon a California Highway Patrol officer parked his motorcycle on Petaluma Boulevard, then knocked on the door of Athletic Soles, causing some trepidation inside. Like some other businesses, this athletic apparel and shoe store had begun offering curbside service before the county officially had signed off on it. Was the officer about to write them up?

He was not. A returning customer who’d been in earlier to buy shoes, the CHP officer was stopping by to pick up some masks.

“We sell masks now,” said store owner Holly Wick, 63, an elite age-group triathlete who quit her job as a physical education teacher 13 years ago to open this store.

Three months later came the Great Recession. Her business survived that ordeal, and subsequent wildfire-related slowdowns. When the coronavirus arrived, she laid off her staff of eight, and put a hold on all orders.

“You can’t have $60,000 in orders being shipped to you,” she said, when you don’t know how long you’re going to be closed.

It wasn’t as long as she expected. Soon after the March 18 lockdown, Wick began hearing from desperate clients.

“People started emailing me like crazy,” she said. “We sell a lot to nurses, doctors and police officers. And we get a ton of medical referrals.”