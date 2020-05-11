Subscribe

With the real dance canceled, students host ‘Quarantine Prom’

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2020, 9:13AM

It was supposed to be “A Night in Venice,” but in reality it was a night at home. Another night at home. But unlike the 40 or so nights at home before, it was special.

April 25 was supposed to be Maria Carrillo High School’s prom night. It was supposed to be at the Lake Chalet restaurant on Lake Merritt in Oakland. There were supposed to be approximately 550 Pumas eating, dancing, taking gondola rides and snapping pictures in photo booths.

Instead, there were 20 girls on a Zoom call. And instead of noshing on sliders and goodies from a fry bar by the lake, these 20 Pumas ate spaghetti and meatballs, pizza and bruschetta in their rooms, using their computers to connect — something some of them had not done since mid-March when the coronavirus shelter-in-place went into effect in Sonoma County.

Let’s call it a Plan B prom. The theme? “Let’s make the best of quarantine.”

“I made a fancy little invitation, I sent it out to them — to all my girlfriends,” said Maria Carrillo junior Dahlia Girvin-Smith. She even wrote that new theme on the invitation.

“I know all of my friends were bored out of their minds. There is no reason not to make the best of the situation,” Girvin-Smith said.

Some of the group are in Maria Carrillo’s leadership class and as such had a hand in planning the prom on Lake Merritt. The color scheme (black, white and gold), the decorations, the food — they were all set. All that was left really were ticket sales when students came back from spring break and then attending the dance itself.

Except Carrillo students, and every other student in Santa Rosa City Schools and the North Bay and California, never returned to school after spring break. In-person classes were canceled and everything went to distance-learning. Extracurricular activities like dances? Gone.

Carrillo’s leadership teacher Scott Wallach recalls Girvin-Smith’s reaction when had his students on a group Zoom call to let them know the event was off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She said, ‘I’m doing prom regardless,’” Wallach said, noting that at the time, he didn’t think she was serious.

She was.

“She texted me and told me the idea,” junior Cali Reno said. “I’m like, ‘I love it, we need some light here.’ We definitely were excited.”

The plan was relatively simple. Girvin-Smith sent out a group text with a pink invitation and cursive lettering. The girls were invited to put on their dresses, do their hair and makeup, and put together some kind of special meal. The group would log on at 7 p.m. — the same hour the original prom was slated to start — and they’d go from there.

Reno’s sister Ivy was in town from her junior year at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, and did her hair. Their mom, Patty, brought them bruschetta appetizers. And Reno managed to convince her parents to let her eat dinner — spaghetti and meatballs — in her room.

“I told my parents, ‘Guys, it’s my prom, work with me a little bit,’” she said.

At the appointed hour the girls, each in their own homes, sat down in front of their monitors, meals on desks or in laps, and connected.

“We all went through what we were eating and then we showed our dresses,” Girvin-Smith said.

For junior Abby Rasore, simply putting on the dress was transformative.

“You never really get to wear a big dress or be super dressed up for any occasion,” she said. “It was my first time putting on a ball gown.”

“I took some pictures outside my front door and on the lawn in front of my house,” she said. “I wanted it to be like real prom.”

Which, of course, it wasn’t. But it was a pretty decent alternative, all things considered, according to junior Cena Murphy. And no one spent an inordinate amount of time talking about or pining over missing the “real thing.”

“We didn’t really talk about prom all too much,” Murphy said. “People miss friends, that’s a big thing, that’s a huge thing. Nobody really misses school but they miss seeing friends.”

Did they dance? Girvin-Smith tried, for about a half-second.

“I said, ‘I can pull up Just Dance,’ and everyone went silent,” she said. So they talked and ate and laughed.

“It was really awesome being on screen with these girls and having a genuine conversation,” Reno said.

Rasore agreed. “That is the part that I am missing most about school. It was nice to see them and talk to them. Instagram will only get you so far.”

Like the real thing, Quarantine Prom gave the girls a goal, a day to plan for and to look forward to. And Quarantine Prom provided a break from a blindingly boring routine, the girls said.

“A lot of this time in quarantine I have just been doing schoolwork and going on walks but I feel like I needed to do something and this was kind of like the thing,” Rasore said. “Dressing up and taking pictures, it made me feel, it’s hard to explain, dressing up made me feel like I was going to something rather just sitting around the house.”

They talked for hours. About nothing, about everything.

“I felt great after,” Reno said. “It was so nice just to see people and hear their voices and talk about what we have been doing in quarantine. It was the best feeling I had in a long time.”

Girvin-Smith agreed.

“Wearing the dress made me feel a lot better,” she said.

Wallach knows how much work the junior class put into planning the 2020 prom. The fact that some of his students put together a Plan B prom didn’t surprise him, but it did hearten him.

“To me it shows the massive amount of resilience this group of kids has,” he said. “Just how much kids in Sonoma County have dealt with in the last three years or so, how much they have missed and how much they haven’t been able to have. Those experiences have kind of taught them the value of saying ‘Hey, that’s a thing that is done but now we are going to push hard and do something to make the most of the situation.’ ”

Girvin-Smith said the night went as well as it possibly could. But even so, it was hard even for a self-described hopeful person to not feel a little let down when it was over.

Just a little.

“I was happy I got to see all of them but at the same time I still wish it was in person and I was actually at prom and dancing and stuff with them,” she said.

But she checked herself.

“It is always going to be a memory to look back on and tell your grandkids,” she said. “I don’t know other generations who have had a virtual prom.”

