SRJC Petaluma breakfast fundraiser canceled due to coronavirus

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 11, 2020, 10:43AM

The biggest annual fundraiser for Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Friday.

The 9th annual Building Community Breakfast was to take place June 4. KRON4 news anchor Ken Wayne was scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

The Friends of the Petaluma Campus Trust originally had postponed the event, but with the continued shelter-in-place guidelines and likely prohibition on group gatherings, the window of opportunity to hold the event closed, the organization said.

Donors who were planning on attending and would still like to contribute to the fundraising effort can make a donation at the Petaluma Giving Fund.

