Petaluma artists launch fundraiser for local nonprofits

Two Petaluma therapists have joined efforts to raise money for those struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic. The two women are also artists and are selling their work in a Facebook fundraiser called “Buy Art to Feed Your Neighbors.”

The fundraiser was started by Petaluma psychotherapist Felicia Matto-Shepard, who is the creator of an art style she calls Alchemical Art which she teaches in her private studio.

“Alchemical Art is a process that utilizes the principles of alchemy, experimentation and observation for inner exploration and development,” Matto-Shepard said. “I came to this when I branched out from the limitation of my drawing ability and turned toward paint and collage elements.”

She transforms junk mail, acrylic paint, old greeting cards, and random images, into meaningful pieces of art.

Matto-Shepard is a Jungian analyst and dreamwork is an important part of her work. She began drawing as a way to explore her own dreams.

“When I took the time to sketch out scenes and images from my dreams, I noticed that my usual mode of thinking relaxed and I began to understand more about these dreams from an intuitive place,” she said. “Over time, I expanded this process to explore moods, dilemmas and other questions.”

Now she teaches others to do this in classes and workshops.

“As a therapeutic tool, art making of all kinds, painting, doodling, sculpting, writing poetry, song writing, making music, movement, allows the maker to open to thoughts, feelings and insights that are just below the surface of awareness,” Matto-Shepard said. “Color, textures, shapes and images help us identify and express feelings and experiences that are hard to put into words.”

When Sonoma County ordered residents to shelter in place, Matto- Shepard used the time to get creative.

“I began to notice many little things around my house that sparked various memories; a flower fairy from a trip to Ireland, a glass heart which was a gift from a friend, a plant put in the ground a few years ago had become substantial and blooming,” she said. “I captured bits of my home, turned them into art and then offered them to others as a way to nourish our connection while being apart.”

She was feeling very nourished by having more time to make her art, as well as a job she could do remotely, and said she recognized the immense privilege of her circumstances.

“So many people have had the ground drop out from underneath them,” Matto-Shepard said. “It occurred to me that while I have the privilege of feeding my soul with art making, others don’t have enough to feed their bodies.”

That’s when Matto-Shepard got the idea to put her work up on Facebook as a fundraiser for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. She had heard the food bank had been hard hit during the pandemic and was in dire need of help.

She added Undocufund to the fundraiser because she was keenly aware that undocumented neighbors are often afraid to come forward when help is offered. Undocufund is a trusted program offering assistance to undocumented people during times of crisis.

Once Matto-Shepard set up “Buy Art and Feed your Neighbor” on Facebook, she was approached by a colleague and fellow artist and photographer, Leslie Curchack, who wanted to contribute her work to the fundraiser.

Curchack is a family therapist in Petaluma, has an art studio and participates in Art Trails and other exhibits. She’s putting up prints of her nature photography for the benefit.

“It’s completely a win-win-win; the artist, the buyer of the art, and the cause being supported, all end up being benefited,” Curchack said. “It feels very good to be raising money to help neighbors who need food, that’s how the fundraiser is a win for me also. I’m not rich in cash, but I’m rich in art, and happy to contribute some of it for this cause.”

Every few days Matto-Shepard posts a new piece for sale. The two women have now raised more than $2,000 for the local organizations.

“I would love to expand this fundraiser, create a website where other artists could join me, offering their works,” Matto-Shepard said. “Some bit of my humanity is captured in each piece. It touches a place in me that feels so helpless about the inequities in our community.”