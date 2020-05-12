Sonoma County health officer warns that coronavirus cases will grow amid phased reopening

The rising traffic of late on local roads has served as more evidence that Sonoma County residents are venturing out of their homes in greater numbers, enabled by new rules allowing more businesses and local parks to reopen.

But the new freedom comes with significant risk, the county’s top health official warned Monday, as leaders at the helm of the coronavirus crisis brace for an uptick in illness they say will surely come amid loosened restrictions meant to revive a local economy entering its ninth week of shutdown.

“We have to balance opening with risk to people,” Health Officer Sundari Mase said Monday during an interview with The Press Democrat’s editorial board. “And they’re basically at odds with one another. The more we open, the more cases we’ll see.”

Mase was joined Monday by Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin and Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson. They discussed the difficult balance between reviving the local economy and safeguarding residents’ health at a time when the caseload of local residents sickened by COVID-19 continues to grow. It remained at 309 Monday, when the county reported a fourth death, another elderly resident taken by the global pandemic.

The worst-case scenario, Mase said, would be for people to be lulled into believing the virus no longer posed a threat to the county’s residents, especially those who are most vulnerable to the illness. People must remain vigilant about protecting themselves and others, by covering the face when out in public, washing their hands and limiting close contact with those outside of their household, Mase said.

Gorin said she and her colleagues are “wrestling” with how to allow the reopening of a wider range of lower-risk businesses, including dog groomers, car washes and hair salons. Small businesses drive the local economy and have taken the greatest hit from the stay-at-home orders, she said.

“We hear from employees, and business owners saying if this goes much longer, I’m gone, I cannot survive, even with the government assistance,” Gorin said.

Mase acknowledged the rules in her public health orders have in many cases shut down local businesses while allowing large chain retailers that sell essential goods to remain open, causing “angst out there and frustration.”

“As we move forward, we’re going to try to take that into account and be as fair as possible,” Mase said, noting the phased approach that the county set in motion last week. “Retail businesses opening for curbside pickup and delivery is the first step.”

At the same time, more than a quarter of the county’s population is over 60, an age bracket more likely to suffer serious disease from infection by the coronavirus, said Gorin, 68.

The county is developing additional requirements companies must follow in order to reopen, including monitoring employees for signs of illness through regular screening, such as temperature checks, Robinson said.

Robinson said the requirements are necessary “given the fact that we don’t have treatment, we don’t have a vaccine.”

“Businesses want to have the confidence of consumers in order to open up, and we believe those types of measures are going to allow for that,” Robinson said.