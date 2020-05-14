Petaluma warns of long fiscal recovery

Petaluma’s budget, still not fully recovered from the last recession, is set to absorb a multi-million dollar hit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown.

The City Council Monday had its first look at the proposed 2020-21 budget, which was revised to reflect shrinking tax revenues as most businesses have faced a months-long closure to stem the spread of the disease. The city is due to adopt a budget in June, its first financial plan since the outbreak.

City officials, who have been working from home and attended a virtual council meeting on the conferencing platform Zoom, said the city’s recovery could take years.

“Although the city’s general fund budget is balanced for this fiscal year, given our current revenue estimates, this is our stopgap year,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said. But, she added, “With the looming impacts of COVID upon us, budget years beyond this one will be extremely challenging.”

Flynn warned that the financial forecast shows the city could be forced to cut services in order to balance future budgets.

“Without a local revenue source dedicated to preserving high quality local municipal services that Petalumans expect and deserve, future budget years beyond 2021 will face substantial general fund budget cuts, which equates to a significant reduction in service levels,” she said.

Petaluma is predicting a $4.7 million shortfall in revenue from the loss of sales tax, hotel tax, property transfer tax and other fees. The revenue loss reflects a lack of retail and tourism activity, and also anticipates a slowdown in the housing market, which generates property transfer tax revenue.

Finance Director Corey Garberolio said the $54 million general fund, which pays for things like salaries and benefits and makes up a quarter of the city’s budget, was balanced this year largely because of a working capital reserve. This is a one-time strategy that will not be available to balance future budgets, she said.

“The financial impacts will largely depend on the duration of the (pandemic),” Garberolio said. “The longer the duration the more difficult it will be for the community, the local business industry and the city to recover.”

The city will maintain a reserve of $8.4 million, which is intended for emergencies, she said. Next year’s budget will be even more challenging and could include service cuts as expenditures outpace forecasted revenues.

“We will be exploring options to get us through next year’s budget within the next six months to develop a plan, which will be necessary to address the ongoing structural deficit,” she said.

A major unknown in future budget years is the city’s contribution to the state employee retirement fund. The CalPERS investment portfolio is largely tied to the stock market. When the market underperforms, municipalities must pay a greater share, which happened during the last recession.

Garberolio said if the CalPERS fund sees no returns, it would result in Petaluma increasing its contribution by $2 million. If the fund loses money, the city’s cost would increase, she said.

At current levels of spending and revenue, the city would have a $5.1 million deficit by next year, which is estimated to grow to a $32.1 million deficit by 2025.

“The forecast has continually shown a budget deficit and the current financial impacts have worsened that structural deficit,” Garberolio said. “On average we have a structural budget deficit equal to about $6.4 million annually over the life of the forecast. Expenditures continue to show a growth rate larger than revenues, nearly double that of revenues. Further budget reductions will be necessary prior to fiscal year ‘22 to preserve those emergency reserves.”

Mayor Teresa Barrett said the outbreak has made a tough year even more difficult for the city.

“We’ve all been impressed with the quality of this budget, especially given the fact that it has been made while the ground around us is shifting, which is extremely difficult in and of itself,” Barrett said. “We knew going into this year that this was going to be a challenging year and it has just been even more so given the shelter in place and the pandemic.”

