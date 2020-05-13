Station House Cafe in Point Reyes Station closing after 46 years

Station House Cafe in Point Reyes Station is closing after 46 years in west Marin County and a 300 percent rent increase, according to Eater.

The bar and restaurant, open since 1974, received a Payment Protection Program loan that gave the owners funds to bring back employees to help with current take-out orders but the hefty rent increase was just too much.

The restaurant’s owners wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that their landlord hiked the rent from around $8,000 a month to $28,000 a month. An alternative lease was also offered, they added, but it would include “restrictive” conditions and still cost $21,000 a month, according to Eater.

“In our current economic crisis, it is unfathomable,” the owners wrote in the removed post.

The café, known for its brunch and seafood, is continuing take-out orders with a limited menu until May 31.

The owners posted again on Facebook to thank patrons for their well wishes.

“So many of you have shared great memories and kind wishes for our team as we work to wind down our operations at Station House Café at the end of this month,” they wrote. “Thank you very much for your continued support.”