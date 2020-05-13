Sonoma County begins broader reopening of parks, beaches to local residents

Getting outdoors is about to get a whole lot better and easier for Sonoma County residents tiring of the same old thing in now the ninth week of the local coronavirus shutdown.

Beginning Wednesday, local people can drive to their favorite inland parks, leave their vehicles in lots and enjoy a prolonged outing with the knowledge that a restroom is available in most cases, should one be needed.

A revised order issued Tuesday by county Health Officer Sundari Mase opens up those privileges and amenities for local visitors and provides for swimming at several Russian River beaches, as well as access at coastal parks and beaches during morning and evening hours for residents who live close enough to walk or bike from home.

Until now, a blanket closure of the coast imposed more than seven weeks ago meant people who lived at the sea’s edge were forbidden to use public grounds.

Supervisor David Rabbitt called the amended order “a great move forward,” as residents cooped up amid the pandemic yearn for a wider array of open space outlets beyond their neighborhood.

“Our parks this summer are going to be more important than ever,” Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker said.

The newly revised order expands on a 2-week-old version that allowed residents to visit only those inland county and municipal parks they could reach from their homes on foot or by bicycle.

The latest iteration allows residents to drive to a park, opening parking lots to make that possible. Once they get there, a wider range of activities will be permitted, including swimming and other water sports at Sunset, Steelhead and Memorial beaches on the Russian River — uses and destinations that Whitaker once thought might be off-limits through summer.

“As long as they’re socially distanced, we’re going to try it,” he said.

While the earlier order restricted activities to walking, hiking, running and cycling, parks visitors now may engage in a variety of “low-risk” pastimes in which they can participate as individuals or members of the same household, without breaking their shelter-in-place bubble. Those activities include things like kayaking, canoing and paddleboarding; pickleball, volleyball and tennis; disc golf and BMX bike riding.

Park operators with community gardens may allow users to grow food there, as long as good hygiene and social distancing are practiced.

Fishing also is permitted where otherwise authorized.

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday also voted to restore the $7 parking fee that had been waived when the shelter-in-place order was first imposed in March. County residents also may purchase a $69 annual park pass. Those who already own one will receive a 2-month extension to offset the two months during which parks were closed.

With kids home from school, many people off work and all but essential businesses closed until a sliver of curbside sales were allowed last week, demand for park access is greater than ever.

They were closed for more than a month, starting March 24, across Sonoma County after a crush of people from around the wider region descended on local open spaces during warm spring weather just days after health officers around the Bay Area instructed residents to stay at home.