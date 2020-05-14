And the winner of the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up is…

With her fluffy feathers and homemade coop, Aveah was named the winner of the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up contest, hosted by Petaluma Egg Farms, the Mahrt family at the Argus-Courier. “Once was a free range chick but now a cooped up chick,” said Aveah’s mom, Brittany. Aveah and her family will receive a $100 gift card to Skippy’s Egg Store, plus $100 to Toy B Ville. See a full gallery of all the adorable entries at petaluma360.com. The Mahrt family first hatched the Cutest Little Chick idea at the 1989 Butter and Egg Days parade, and said they can’t wait for the parade and full event to return. The Petaluma Downtown Association is hopeful its agricultural extravaganza, with its iconic parade and antique faire, can still take place this fall.