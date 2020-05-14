Subscribe

And the winner of the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up is…

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 14, 2020, 12:03PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

With her fluffy feathers and homemade coop, Aveah was named the winner of the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up contest, hosted by Petaluma Egg Farms, the Mahrt family at the Argus-Courier. “Once was a free range chick but now a cooped up chick,” said Aveah’s mom, Brittany. Aveah and her family will receive a $100 gift card to Skippy’s Egg Store, plus $100 to Toy B Ville. See a full gallery of all the adorable entries at petaluma360.com. The Mahrt family first hatched the Cutest Little Chick idea at the 1989 Butter and Egg Days parade, and said they can’t wait for the parade and full event to return. The Petaluma Downtown Association is hopeful its agricultural extravaganza, with its iconic parade and antique faire, can still take place this fall.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine