Police log May 12 to May 19

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, May 12

1:20 p.m.: Taylor M. Vanetten, 26, of Windsor was arrested on Riesling Road for driving under the influence and for resisting and obstructing police officers.

4:10 p.m.: Aura A. Palma, 42, of Clear Lake was arrested on Baywood Drive for trespassing and refusing to leave someone else’s property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer, all misdemeanors.

11:06 p.m.: Joseph L. Muth, 18, of Petaluma was cited on Kastania Road for an unlawful exhibition of speed.

Wednesday, May 13

12:58 a.m.: Anthony T. Shatto, 35, identified as a transient, was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence order and felony violation of parole.

1:20 p.m.: Robert W. Hohne, 37, of Petaluma was cited on Washington Street for misdemeanor refusal to comply with quarantine/disinfection orders.

6:38 p.m.: Omar Gonzalez-DeSantos, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Lakeville Street for public intoxication and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

Thursday, May 14

9:23 p.m.: Sean C. Heath, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Smith Drive for felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize.

Friday. May 15

10:32 a.m.: William J. Marshall, 67, was arrested on Western Avenue for felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor domestic violence battery, child endangerment and violation of probation.

Saturday, May 16

7:16 p.m.: Edwin O. Torres, 47, of Petaluma was arrested on Bernice Court for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Sunday, May 17

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, May 18

9:40 p.m.: Adam C. Lavignia, 41, of Petaluma was arrested on Black Oak Drive for felony robbery and vandalism.

Tuesday, May 19

12:45 a.m.: Shan Woods, 26, of San Pablo was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for transporting a controlled substance.