Sonoma County home sales tumble 33% in April during coronavirus restrictions

Elissa and Kevin DeWolfe’s Oakmont home was ready to sell since before the month of April. The interior and exterior painting on the 3-bed, 2-bath Juniper model home was all finished, and the house, built by Elissa DeWolfe’s parents in 1976, had a brand new roof back in December.

Only one problem: if you wanted to buy the house you couldn’t get in to see it, the result of coronavirus restrictions that prohibited sellers from showing homes in Sonoma County unless they were vacant. The DeWolfes still lived there.

So like many other sellers, the couple kept their house on Meadow Creek Lane off the market throughout the month of April.

Their decision, and others like it, contributed to a 33% decline in the number of homes sold in April, compared with last year. It marks the largest decline in home sales in more than a decade during the month of April, a month that usually sees the housing market rebound from the slow winter months.

Both the stay-home order and the immediate uncertainty surrounding the local and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused many buyers and sellers to simply hit the snooze button on real estate transactions.

“We were ready to go and ready to sell but there was a lot of anxiety about it,” said Kevin DeWolfe. “We didn’t think there was any hope of having anyone come near us.”

Only 244 single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County in April, down from 300 in March and 363 in April a year ago, according to The Press Democrat’s monthly housing report compiled by Rick Laws of Compass real estate brokerage in Santa Rosa.

The median price for single-family homes rose to $659,975 in April, an increase of a little more than 3% from a year ago. Inventory declined by more than 15%.

“It was like someone put the brakes on and slowed things down,” said Christen Hamilton, a Realtor with Vanguard Properties in Santa Rosa.

Hamilton, who handles home sales all over Sonoma County, said coronavirus restrictions essentially delayed the start of the spring housing market season.

Under the previous restrictions, in-person tours of homes were permitted only if virtual ones were not possible and if the house was vacant. Two weeks ago, Sonoma County health officials lifted the prohibition on showing occupied homes.

The move was part of a larger effort to begin easing coronavirus restrictions that have halted the spread of the virus in the community but crippled economic activity. Hamilton and other real estate professionals say they’re starting to see more requests for home showings.

“Especially with being able to show owner-occupied housing, that’s been really fantastic,” Hamilton said.

There are still a number of restrictions, many of them related to sanitation, protective gear and social distancing. In-person residential viewings are by appointment only and limited to three visitors — the person showing the home and no more than two visitors from the same household or living unit. Visitors must wear facial coverings, gloves and shoe coverings to enter an occupied home.

“It’s a cumbersome process right now to show a home,” said Ross Liscum, a Santa Rosa real estate broker affiliated with Century 21 NorthBay Alliance.