Sonoma County allows more businesses to reopen following Gov. Newsom’s guidance

Everyone will be able to use child care facilities starting Friday, thanks to a new Sonoma County health order that follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance in loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom announced Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen across the state, as long as they followed social distancing guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus. The new Sonoma County order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, implements the statewide reopening locally.

The directive allows established child care providers to serve any family, not just those of essential workers and comes as Sonoma County supervisors have pressed Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, to reopen certain sectors of the local economy faster.

The revised guidance also allows pet groomers, dog walking services, car washes and several other types of businesses to resume, though restaurant dining rooms, hair and nail salons and winery tasting rooms remain closed.

“That is really critical as the economy and everything starts to reopen — you have to have child care for anyone who needs it,” said Melanie Dodson, executive director of Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, or 4Cs. “That is really good news.”

Sonoma County supervisors applauded the amended order from Mase, while stressing the need to continue lobbying efforts at the state level as the county’s gradual reopening takes shape.

California counties have expressed repeated frustration at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s surprise rollout of new orders and initiatives, with officials likening the process to a form of whiplash.

In Sonoma County, where supervisors have urged their public health officer to stay in lockstep with statewide guidance, new orders challenge officials to quickly pivot to enact localized measures of their own.

“It’s been challenging to not have advanced warning of what the governor is going to say on a given day,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. “We find out in real-time, when the rest of California does.”

Still, Hopkins said the local amendment announced Thursday afternoon shows the county is able to quickly respond to state action, which she said is important.

Susan Gorin, the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, said the new order is the “next logical step.” She joked about dog grooming businesses perhaps seeing more business from people who are still locked out of shuttered hair salons.

And she lamented the modern world, where a single wage earner can no longer support a family, which she said made the newly relaxed restrictions on child care access crucial.

“We cannot effectively reopen our businesses unless we start our child care operations up again,” said Gorin, who has served on the Sonoma County Office of Education Childcare Planning Council.

Hopkins, who has two young children, agreed, and she said the county will need to grapple with the issue into the fall, when kids still aren’t expected to return to school normalcy.

But the new health order doesn’t mean that all providers will reopen right away.

The facilities must adhere to certain regulations — there can be no more than 12 children in a group, each group must be in a separate room and one adult can only work with one group of children. Dodson and others in the industry expressed concern about the viability of some operations going forward, given the “greatly reduced capacity” in an already tight provider market for Sonoma County families.