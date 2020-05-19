New principals for McDowell, Cinnabar schools

Even as the school year comes to an end without face-to-face contact, plans are being made for next school year.

Two school districts have already chosen new principals.

The one-school Cinnabar School District has chosen Kristina Arcuri new superintendent/principal.

Arcuri is a life-long resident of Petaluma. She is currently principal of Monte Vista Elementary School in Rohnert Park.

She began her career as an elementary teacher at Corona Creek Elementary School in the Petaluma Waugh School District. She is a graduate of Dominican University of San Rafael and has a master’s degree from California Coast University.

She has made presentations on teacher staff development in more than 22 states, from Alaska to New Mexico and West Virginia to Mississippi.

Her work as an author and consultant has taken her to Bureau of Indian Education schools and to cities such as Oakland. She is an author and Scholastic Publishing has published her “Reading Instant Word Sorts for Spelling and Reading Skills,” which has been used widely throughout the United States and internationally in Australia, Germany and Canada.

She has been a keynote speaker for federal programs in West Virginia and Alaska.

She replaces interim superintendent/principal Eric Hoppes, who replaced Sandy Doyle earlier in the school year.

New at McDowell

The Petaluma City Schools District has appointed Samuel Martinez new principal for McDowell Elementary School.

Martinez started his career in education at La Escuelita in Oakland, where he was a site coordinator, providing after-school tutoring support and encouraging students to set goals for higher education.

Martinez then became a teacher in the Oakland Unified School district, where he taught third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students. During this time, Samuel co-founded Esperanza, a dual-language program designed to empower students through community outreach and multicultural instruction.

After eight years in the classroom, Martinez became Districtwide Math Coordinator in the Oakland District where he coordinated elementary mathematics for more than 60 schools. He facilitated teacher professional development, trained math teacher leads and coaches, and developed district benchmark assessments and curriculum guides.

After being recruited by the Fresno Unified School District, Martinez continued his work as a mathematics cognitive coach in two elementary schools. While in Fresno, he provided professional development, coached teachers and principals, modeled lessons, provided feedback and opportunities for reflection, disaggregated data, strengthened teachers’ knowledge of content standards and mathematics instruction, developed curriculum, provided mathematics parent literacy workshops and provided a foundation for research based strategies for equity and student achievement.

Martinez then moved into a mathematics/ELD/literacy coaching position, assigned to Rowell Elementary School. While there, he continued his work facilitating the Cycle of Continuous Improvement, strengthening teachers’ content knowledge for standards-based balanced mathematics, and supported the English Language Development program and literacy instruction.