How to safely exercise outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

We’ve all seen that person — the runner or cyclist who spits and snorts, huffs and puffs, sending gobs of cooties into the air, onto the trail or into the street as they run and ride along, often too close to passersby.

Not long ago, this was simply disgusting.

“They could cough and they could sneeze in a non-COVID era and you would think ‘Gross,’ if they didn’t cover their mouth,” said Dr. Cindy Chang, a primary care and sports medicine physician and clinical professor at UC San Francisco.

But today, that expectorating exerciser comes across as possibly dangerous.

“It’s not the same level of concern” as in the past, said Chang, a former president of the American Medical Society for Sport Medicine.

And it is not a hypothetical dilemma these days, after the reopening of parks and trails in Sonoma County following weeks of lockdown. Many residents have returned to the outdoors to get their heart rates up, and hopefully, their shelter-in-place-induced anxiety levels down.

Doctors and mental health professionals extol the virtues of exercise, especially in these uneasy times. But what do we know about the viral risk presented by that fellow trail user who is spewing phlegm and hocking loogies?

The answer isn’t clear cut, because as with so many elements of this pandemic, it depends on the scenario and extent of exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the coronavirus is most often spread from close contact — within 6 feet — with a person who is infected. The virus has been shown to spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which are exhaled by coughing or sneezing, but also even when talking.

It would follow that the heavy breathing of fellow park and trail users — and the more crude respiratory behavior of some — would present more than just a discourtesy in the era of COVID-19. So does that huffing and puffing runner or cyclist constitute a clear menace?

Not likely, said Amanda Lucas, manager of Infection Prevention & Control at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

“In the infection prevention world we have a pretty good definition of what we consider exposure. We would consider someone exposed to COVID if you spend ... greater than 10 minutes of face-to-face interaction within 6 feet,” she said. “So typically you are not going to have that in an exercising arena where someone just runs by you.”

That said, worries about the Olympic hopeful who just blew by too close are real, she said. And as such, real precautions should be taken.

“If someone does run by you, get to the side of them. Don’t run directly behind their trail, don’t bike directly behind their trail — let them get that 6 feet,” she said.

Because rest assured, stuff is indeed coming out of their mouth and nose.

“The good news is that those large droplets are heavy compared to outdoor air and they either evaporate or they would not be a risk,” she said. “It wouldn’t live for very long in the dirt.”

Just as there are rules and recommendations for how we shop for groceries or manage our errands, there are rules and recommendations for those who choose to exercise outside on sidewalks and trails that are shared by others.