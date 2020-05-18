After showers through Tuesday, Sonoma County forecast calls for sunny Memorial Day weekend

A storm system off the Pacific Ocean has brought another series of spring showers that should linger in the region through Tuesday evening, but will give way to an expected sunny Memorial Day weekend.

The precipitation is the result of slow-moving cold air at high altitude spinning off the coast of California and Oregon, said Scott Roe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Some North Bay locations could experience a thunderstorm with heavy rain, but most residents should expect dry periods between rainfall Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s.

“A lot of it is location, location, location” Roe said of the heavier downpours.

As of Sunday evening, the system dropped 0.25 inches of rain at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport during a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Sunday. Higher elevations got bigger totals, such as the hilly terrain of Venado that registered 1 inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“This moisture has some tropical origins; it’s coming from Hawaii,” Roe said. “We might call it a weak atmospheric river. We are missing some of the key ingredients that provide heavy precipitation areawide.”

There is a “very low chance” of rain late this week as the region heads into the Memorial Day weekend, the weatherman said. “The holiday at this point looks dry.”

Traditionally, the holiday weekend has been the kickoff of the summer tourism season around Sonoma County though the public health restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus will make it a quiet, long weekend this year.

The latest wet weather system — following one a week ago — did not make a dent on the overall rainfall totals since Oct. 1, 2019 as the rain year is shaping up to very dry heading into the summer months.

The airport has measured 18.93 inches of precipitation since that date, which is 54% of the historical average. In contrast, there were 46 inches of rain last year by this time.