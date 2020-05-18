Subscribe

Major Highway 101 collision blocks traffic in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 18, 2020, 11:59AM

An injury collision on Highway 101 north of Petaluma caused a traffic jam that extended through the city Monday morning.

The CHP reported the crash at 11:38 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the Railroad Avenue offramp. Emergency vehicles were en route to the scene, according to the CHP’s traffic incident website.

According to the site, at least two cars were involved in the collision that blocked all three lanes of traffic. At least one car was reportedly on its roof.

CHP reported a major injury to a victim’s leg.

