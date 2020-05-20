Sonoma Coast beaches, parks to remain closed through Memorial Day weekend

The boisterous crowds that would fill the Sonoma Coast on almost any other Memorial Day weekend will be turned away this year, with the parking lots remaining closed and beaches themselves off-limits to outsiders amid ongoing efforts to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check.

Though there is expected to be broader access to Sonoma Coast beaches and parks in the near future, the county’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, said Tuesday it was too soon to make a move yet, with the viral fallout from a major expansion last week of local park access still under evaluation.

“It takes about at least two weeks, probably longer, for the impact of any one particular decision in terms of reopening to manifest itself,” Mase said during her daily press briefing Tuesday. “So we just opened, I believe, inland parks and the coastal parks and beaches for residents of the coastal areas just last week… So I think we just need to give it a little time to see what the impact is and then revisit after Memorial Day.”

Park rangers have spent most of the past two months chasing away thousands of visitors, most from outside the region, who have flocked to the Sonoma Coast despite the hard closure that lasted more than seven weeks. The new rules imposed last week prohibit any visitors outside of those who live close enough to walk or cycle in, while also allowing recreational anglers to make use of the boat launch at the county’s Westside Regional Park in Bodega Bay.

Residents and even some park officials say the problems with scofflaw visitors have only gotten worse since last week.

“The problem is getting the message out to people to let them know what the rules are, and let’s face it, they’ve changed a few times,” said Terry Bertels, the Sonoma-Mendocino Coast District superintendent for State Parks. “We don’t just have to get the word out to locals, we have to get the word out far and wide.”

The Sonoma Coast, with its easy access and long band of public beaches and parks, attracts regular visitors from a wide swath of the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley. Many still determined to make that trip are parking in seaside neighborhoods, to the chagrin of residents, and then walking onto the sand. Also, there are no open public restrooms for them, beyond a single service station in town and Westside park, so they relieve themselves whenever and wherever, locals said.

“We work really hard in Bodega Bay, because we are a small community, kindness is always our goal, and when people are disrespecting our community, that’s when it’s hard — pooping and peeing like we’re an open toilet,” said Patty Ginochio, whose family restaurant near Bodega Bay has people knocking at the door in constant need.

She knows it’s a complicated issue, that people need their “Vitamin Sea,” and are drawn to the ocean, perhaps even more so amid worrisome times like a pandemic.

But she also worries about the area’s hard-working first responders and the potential for outsiders to introduce the coronavirus to the community and the small fire department.

Moderation sought

Officials stress that the closure is not indefinite and that they are planning for the day when it can be lifted.

“We can’t keep the spigot closed forever,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the Sonoma Coast. “If we could just turn it on part -way, and not have so many visitors that we will promote unsafe gatherings that will promote COVID-19. We need to find a strategy that allows people to experience the wonder, the beauty and the majesty of the Sonoma Coast, without risking our capacity to respond being overwhelmed and without facilitating the spread of the disease.”