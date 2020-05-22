‘Thank god’: Summer camps about to be approved in Sonoma County

Summertime is approaching, but it may not bring the childlike whoops and parental sighs we’re accustomed to, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has reset the societal clock.

Still, relief may be on the way for frazzled parents and stir-crazy kids alike. Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer, is expected this week to issue new rules allowing the return of summer camps, those very-American symbols of wholesome fun.

“Thank God,” said Meaghan Creedon, a Santa Rosa mom with a 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son who have made a tradition out of spending all summer, one day at a time, at Cloverleaf Ranch, a 160-acre time capsule hidden in plain view off Old Redwood Highway.

“I think as much as we as parents deserve a break — because we’re really working triple time, being teachers and running a house and working our jobs — I think the kids really deserve it. They’re suffering, too. They have no friends to play with. And we’re trying not to sit them in front of the TV every day,” she said.

The feeling of relief isn’t complete, though. Those camps that plan to operate in 2020 will see their numbers reduced by strict guidelines on social distancing and other safety measures. And some camps have canceled this summer’s schedule entirely, conceding the new hurdles are too high to clear.

That includes the city of Santa Rosa’s Recreation & Parks Department, which normally runs several dozen day camps that focus on everything from arts and sports to veterinary instruction and tabletop gaming, beyond more traditional nature experiences like Camp Wa-Tam and Camp Yu-Chi.

“Our camps are all outdoor camps. Typically, they take place in parks or pools,” said Kristi Buffo, marketing and outreach coordinator for Recreation & Parks. “Those settings, under the current health order, do not allow gatherings of any type.”

Buffo said the city is working to create new programs that follow current CDC guidelines for child care. There simply wasn’t time to execute anything closer to the old model.

“I’m trying to do math,” Buffo said. “Let’s just say there are thousands of children who come through our camp programs. In order for us to be prepared, to be staffed up properly and to have that staff trained, we needed to start all of that in April.”

The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation hasn’t officially announced the cancellation of its annual summer program, Camp Tule. But that’s what all signs point to.

“It’s not seeming real feasible at this point,” said the foundation’s Christine Fontaine, who added that the group is looking at online alternatives.

Sonoma County is also planning a host of virtual camps. But unlike the city, the county is moving forward with real-life summer-camp plans, too. They will not be the usual popular, week-long outings at Doran Beach (like Sea Squirts) and Spring Lake (like Discovery Camp), though.

Sandi Funke, programs manager at Sonoma County Regional Parks, said her office will be releasing a revised menu in perhaps a week. They are prioritizing families that had already booked spots, and especially those that receive need-based scholarships.

The county plans to use a “cohort-based model,” with smaller groups for longer periods of time — two three-week sessions, beginning July 6 and July 27. Funke is thrilled to be able to offer something to the children of Sonoma County, but feels the pain of lowered expectations.