Petaluma seeks feedback on recovery

As Petaluma maps out its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders are seeking public feedback on several fronts with an eye on public safety and economic recovery.

Residents this month received a survey in the mail asking for their safety priorities as Petaluma plans for recovery. The business community is also being directed to an online survey aimed at helping shops and restaurants reopen with more curbside and outdoor space.

“What we’re doing is engaging the community to understand their priorities,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said. “We are in different times now.”

The city’s cash-strapped budget has been hit hard by the economic shutdown meant to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Petaluma is predicting a loss of $4.7 million in sales tax and other revenue because of the lockdown.

Flynn said the only way to make up the shortfall is by raising revenue or cutting services.

“We always knew something’s got to change,” Flynn said. “It’s either raising revenue or cost cutting.”

The mailed survey, which is also available online at cityofpetaluma.org/jointheconvo, asks residents to rank their highest priorities from a list of five:

Preparing for any future medical or catastrophic emergency

Maintaining/enhancing rapid 911 emergency response

Ensuring firefighters/paramedics have the equipment they need

Keeping city spending transparent and accountable

Ensuring adequate 24-hour police and fire protection

“Anytime you look at service level reductions, you have to have a community conversation,” Flynn said. “We’re checking in with the community to see what’s on their mind right now.”

The responses could be especially useful if Petaluma officials decide to craft a ballot measure to increase tax revenue. The City Council will hold a budget workshop meeting June 15 to consider, among other options, placing a tax increase on the November ballot.

“In order to be financially sustainable in the future, we need a new revenue source,” Flynn said.

To help the business community recover from the shutdown, officials from across city departments are forming a program called Petaluma Free Range, designed to help merchants expand their footprint into public spaces. Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said this could involve creating so-called parklets, where curbside parking spaces are reserved for tables and benches to provide outdoor dining space for businesses.

Such a program exists in other cities with a lengthy set of permits and regulations. The goal of Petaluma’s program is to help businesses quickly reopen as Sonoma County health orders are lifted, Alverde said.

“This is the time to be bold and get things open again,” she said. “We are all writing the rules as we live them. We’re building the plane while we are flying it.”

In the pilot program, officials from the fire department, building department, public works department and others would review a proposed location for any safety issues and expedite a free permit for business owners.

“Normally we would spend months creating the program, but we don’t have time to do that,” Alverde said. “We know that keeping our businesses thriving is critical to our recovery.”

Parklets or partial street closures could potentially be deployed downtown on Water Street, Kentucky Street or Petaluma Boulevard, Alverde said. The city is seeking feedback online at cityofpetaluma.org/petaluma-free-range.

The city has received 500 responses, Alverde said.

“People are really excited about it,” she said.

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)