Hottest week of the year ahead for Sonoma County

Hot summer weather is arriving right on time, with Memorial Day set to mark the start of a heat wave that’s expected to last most of the week.

Highs in Santa Rosa are slated to reach 94 on Monday, 97 on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and 94 again on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Lows are expected to dip each night, but only into the high 50s.

Santa Rosa flirted with 90-degree weather in late April and early May, but this week’s high temperatures will likely include the highest of the year so far, according to forecasts and data compiled by the weather service.

A heat advisory, which covers inland parts of the Bay Area and does not include Sonoma County’s coastline, begins at 11 a.m. Monday and continues until 7 p.m. Thursday.

It accompanies the first “Spare the Air” alert of the year, indicating unhealthy ozone buildup, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The peak risk, especially for people with conditions like asthma or bronchitis, will be in the afternoon when temperatures are highest, said Richard Lam, an air quality meteorologist with the air district.

“One of the things we have to do during high-ozone days is to limit your outdoor exposure,” Lam said, adding that people who are going for a run during the heat of the day will feel a more pronounced effect than people who are lounging outside.

Highs are expected to drop back into the 70s next weekend, according to the weather service.

