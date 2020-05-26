Two small vegetation fires break out near Petaluma and Sebastopol

Two small vegetation fires broke out Sunday afternoon in Sonoma County, burning just over 10 acres combined before they were contained.

The first, a grass fire that started along Highway 101 in the Cotati area around 2 p.m., grew to about 9 acres before it was contained, according to a dispatcher.

Separately, a little after 5 p.m., a smaller fire burned about 2 acres of grass east of Sebastopol off Llano Road before firefighters had it under control.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Both are under investigation to determine the cause.

The Llano Road fire appeared to originate in the middle of a parcel owned by the state Fish and Wildlife Department and presented unusual logistical challenges for the 22 firefighters who responded, said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson.

The first engine to arrive became stuck in the mud as it tried to make its way across a field to reach the blaze, Elson said.

While the tops of the grasses were still green, there was a layer of dead matted grass near the ground that was fueling the fire. Help arrived from above in the form of Henry 1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, which made about a dozen bucket drops using water from a nearby lagoon, he said.

“Obviously, because it was out in the middle of nowhere, that made it very difficult to make access to it,” Elson said.