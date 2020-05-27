4 announce candidacy for Petaluma council

Three incumbents and at least one challenger are running for three open seats on the Petaluma City Council in the Nov. 3 election.

Incumbent council members Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney as well as challenger Dennis Pocekay announced campaigns this week.

Healy was first elected to the council in 1998 and is in his fifth four-year term on Petaluma’s highest elected board. He is an attorney with a private practice in Petaluma.

Miller, who is finishing her second term on the council, was first elected in 2012. A civil litigation attorney, she also serves as Petaluma’s representative to the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

Kearney was appointed to the council in 2011 to fill a vacant seat, and won his first election in 2012. He is an emergency services coordinator for the state of California.

Pocekay, a former Kaiser Permanente doctor, ran for Petaluma City Council in 2018. He is active in local progressive causes including North Bay Rapid Response Network, which helps undocumented immigrants.

The Nov. 3 vote will be the first local election since the coronavirus pandemic and will likely have an impact on the campaign.

The next city council will navigate the city’s recovery from the shutdown that has cost the city’s budget $4.7 million in lost revenue.

The council is expected to discuss next month whether to place a tax measure on the November ballot to generate additional revenue.

Besides the fiscal recovery, development will be a big issue for the next council. Several large developments are in various stages of approval before the city council.

Two development projects, the Sid Commons apartments and the Corona Station residential project, are being challenged in court by resident groups.

Potential candidates have until Aug. 7 to file papers to run in the November election.