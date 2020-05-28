Petaluma food programs see surge as financial crisis persists

Roger Davis stood in the parking lot of Elim Lutheran Church, observing the line of people that hugged the perimeter of the west side property.

It was a Thursday evening at the weekly Interfaith Food Pantry, and as he watched a steady procession of people carry away two free bags of groceries each, Davis wondered if this would be the week when he would run out.

“I’ve been seeing lots of new faces here lately and we’ve been able to sustain the growing numbers so far, but if it starts to get any larger than it is now then we may not be able to sustain this,” said Davis, the church’s president and one of the distribution event’s primary organizers.

The 11-year-old food pantry, administered by a diverse group of Petaluma’s faith leaders, is running up against its limits as more residents express a need for food. For years the group has been able to provide for roughly 50 families each week, a number that has nearly doubled since the coronavirus pandemic hit just a few months ago.

It’s a similar story for the city’s patchwork of food providers, ranging from the Salvation Army to smaller operations like those at faith-based locations and those organized by small nonprofits. Across the board, demand is through the roof, and it’s forcing a closer look at how well the city’s various food distributions are meeting a rapid rise in need.

The inability to purchase food is a dire financial stressor that Lynne Moquete, veteran educator at Casa Grande High School, knows intimately. She has been feeding families through her small nonprofit Una Vida for 24 years.

After her mother died while she was in high school, Moquete’s life abruptly changed and she began experiencing poverty and food insecurity for the first time. Drawing from that difficult period and from her experience as a Peace Corps volunteer, Moquete devotes much of her free time to feeding families in Petaluma.

Yet compared to her years of volunteer work, including through wildfires, the novel coronavirus pandemic has spawned a type of fear and uncertainty she says she hasn’t witnessed before. Just how long this will drag on is unknown, with families confiding that they’re not even sure if they will have a job to return to or uncertain they will be able to pay rent a few weeks from now.

“This has impacted people in so many ways,” Moquete said. “Some of my friends are donating food, and now some of my friends are coming to get food. This week, I saw a bunch of kids including two former students of mine and one current student.”

Her operation, which has grown more than twofold during the coronavirus pandemic to feed more than 70 households, relies heavily on private donations. Fishman Supply provides paper goods including toilet paper, Lunchette donates food regularly and Preferred Sonoma Caterers donates loaves of fresh banana bread each week.

For the rest, Moquete buys from Redwood Food Bank to fill in the gaps, ensuring there’s always a pantry full of food, her inbox overflowing with new requests for help each day.

Of the nearly 20 food distribution centers in Petaluma listed on Redwood Empire Food Bank’s database, a handful are either fully or partially canceled. Different locations cater to different needs, with several stationed at senior living centers and offering meals to those 60 and older. Some are drive-thru only, others pick-up, and most are held monthly during an hour-long period.