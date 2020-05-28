Two suspected pimps arrested at Petaluma hotel

Petaluma police seized two guns and arrested two Oakland men on weapons, pimping and other charges near the Quality Inn in northeast Petaluma Tuesday.

Officers contacted Gene Gleeson and Jivon Clark at the hotel during a prostitution investigation, police said.

During a search, Gleeson was found to have a loaded handgun in his pocket, police said. The gun had been reported stolen. Another loaded handgun was found in the men’s vehicle glovebox.

Gleeson and Clark were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of pimping, carrying a loaded firearm in public, conspiracy and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm.

Both were booked into Sonoma County Jail. Both had been released by Thursday, according to jail records.