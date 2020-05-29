Sonoma County health officer reveals three business sectors recently hit by coronavirus

Under pressure to release more details about recent outbreaks of the coronavirus in the local business community, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Thursday revealed three industries in which workers recently contracted the virus.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said recent infections have been found among workers at a local winery, a water filtration plant and among a group of farmworkers. She declined to identify the winery, the water plant and what crops the farmworkers handled and for which commercial agricultural enterprises. The only specifics she disclosed were these are three examples of recent viral transmission in workplaces, and each business has seen more than two cases among employees, which constitutes an outbreak.

“We’re seeing a shift from households to workplaces because people are going to whatever their” jobs are not knowing they have been infected with the highly contagious disease, Mase said during her daily press briefing. “And then the virus is introduced into the workplace and we have a outbreak in the workplace.”

Mase revealed the three business sector examples in response to a question from a Press Democrat reporter. After her briefing, she and other county health officials did not reply to requests for more details about recent virus outbreaks affecting local businesses. Earlier this week, Mase cited a number of clustered infections involving people getting COVID-19 through contacts at work, as a key reason she decided there would be no more advances in reopening local business and industry for two weeks.

During the 14-day period, the health officer said she would evaluate whether reopening last weekend outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries and breweries and earlier resumption of retail curbside sales and park reopenings prompts new case spikes.

The timing of Mase hitting the brakes has irked and confused leaders in business, law enforcement, the Latino community and local churches. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday and Tuesday gave the green light to further reopenings, including in-person church services, in-store shopping plus barbershops and hair salons.

On Thursday, Mase again defended her slowdown, citing concerns about the doubling of new cases in the past two weeks and a few patients needing intensive care at local hospitals — in addition to the pathogen creeping into workplaces.

Just hours after her daily briefing, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced on Facebook beginning June 1 he would no longer be enforcing local public health emergency orders without more information supporting these measures.

Essick said over the past several weeks he’s asked for “more information and transparency” from Mase and county public heath officials regarding the decision to maintain stay-at-home restrictions when the local virus infection rate is decreasing. As of Thursday night, there were 531 local cases since the first local resident was diagnosed on March 2. More than 24,100 of the county’s nearly 500,000 residents have been tested, and slightly more than 2% of those have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the Public Health Department and the Public Health Officer have ignored my requests and the requests of the media to provide desperately needed information,” Essick wrote in his Facebook announcement. “This lack of transparency and lack of engagement is incredibly disappointing at a time when all levels of government should be working together.”

Neither Mase nor Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services, responded to requests for comment on Essick’s decision. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa’s Police Chief Ray Navarro said his police force will continue to enforce Mase’s public health orders to try to contain the virus.